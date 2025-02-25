16 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Yash-starrer 'Toxic' turns first Indian film shot in English and Kannada

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, Feb 24: “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups”, starring Yash, has become the first film in India to be simultaneously shot in English and Kannada languages, the makers claimed.

“Toxic” is directed by Geetu Mohandas, known for “Moothon” and “Liar’s Dice”. It is jointly produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

The project has become the “first-ever large-scale Indian film to be conceptualised, written, and filmed in both English and Kannada”, according to a press release.

While Kannada captures the nuances for Indian audiences, English ensures accessibility worldwide.

Toxic will also be dubbed in multiple Indian and international languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Yash is also credited as a producer on the film alongside Venkat K Narayana.

The makers are yet to announce the release date of Toxic.The Kannada movie marks Yash’s first project since the release of KGF: Chapter 2, a superhit film from Prashanth Neel which released in 2022. (PTI)

