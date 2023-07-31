Assam’s Decades-Long Wait Comes to an End

A Permanent Assembly Building on the Horizon

By: Dipak Kurmi

After a 51-year wait, the Assam Legislative Assembly is set to bid farewell to its temporary tea warehouse location and move into a new, state-of-the-art complex. The upcoming permanent building, slated to be inaugurated in September, marks a significant milestone for Assam and its legislative operations. However, the project has faced numerous challenges and revisions along the way, resulting in an increased budget and alterations to the original plans. While some concerns have been raised regarding its architectural style, the new Assam Legislative Assembly complex promises to offer a modern and efficient space for lawmakers to conduct their duties.

Since the Assam capital was shifted from Shillong to Dispur in 1972, the Assam Legislative Assembly has been operating from a temporary tea warehouse. However, plans for a permanent building have been in the works for over five decades. The foundation stone for the new assembly complex was laid in 2009, but the project faced several obstacles, including funding issues and legal complications.

The project’s initial budget of ₹234.84 crore underwent revisions, resulting in a revised budget of ₹351 crore. The increase in funds was necessary due to various project modifications, including the implementation of e-Vidhan, a digitalized functioning system for the Legislative Assembly. The construction work has been divided between different entities, with Simplex Structure handling the exterior works, JD Creations overseeing the interior design, and Dullal Mukherjee serving as the architect.

The new Assam Legislative Assembly complex will span a sprawling 10-acre plot and consist of three buildings: the main assembly building, Annexe I, and Annexe II. The main assembly building, a two-story structure with a pitched roof featuring a glass topping for natural lighting, will cover an area of 18,459 square meters. It will be centrally air-conditioned and equipped with modern facilities, including seven lifts, including a glass lift and an escalator.

The seating capacity of the first floor of the main assembly building will accommodate around 180 members of the Legislative Assembly. Special attention has been given to the interior design, with natural stones like granite, marble, and limestone being mechanically installed using embedded metal anchors and ties, a technology claimed to be the first of its kind in the Northeast region.

The Annexe I building, which will house administrative functions, will be a rectangular multi-storied structure and the tallest building in Assam, standing at 78 meters. It will contain chambers for various committees, a cafeteria, ministerial chambers, and a press lounge. The building will feature aluminum louvres, high-speed lifts, and advanced fire-proofing and fire-rescue arrangements.

The Annexe II building will offer auditorium facilities, including a 600-seating capacity auditorium, banquets, a 250-capacity seminar hall, and conference halls for both the Lower House and Upper House. Originally planned to accommodate office establishments, the Annexe II building will now be taken over by the Secretariat Administration Department.

The new Assam Legislative Assembly complex aims to be environmentally friendly and technologically advanced. It will incorporate automatic energy-saving devices for illumination, a drainage system for external water, a sewage treatment plant, and bio-toilets. Advanced audio-visual systems, acoustic screening, and ICT/telecommunications infrastructure will be integrated into the assembly hall, auditorium, committee rooms, seminar halls, and banquets.

Enhanced security measures will be implemented, including integrated building management with CCTV, advanced security systems, and dedicated service blocks and security offices. The complex will also feature a ceremonial ground, main entry gate, VVIP entry, service roads, driveway, and pavement.

While concerns have been raised regarding the architectural style of the new building, some individuals have suggested incorporating elements of Assamese culture, such as placing a large Axomia Xorai (a traditional Assamese offering tray) atop the structure. Although plans for this addition remain uncertain, it reflects the importance of incorporating cultural symbolism into the architectural design.

After years of waiting, the Assam Legislative Assembly is finally set to have its own permanent building. The completion of this swanky new complex signifies a major milestone for the state’s legislative operations. With modern amenities, advanced technology, and a focus on sustainability, the new Assam Legislative Assembly complex promises to provide an efficient and dignified space for lawmakers. As Assam moves toward the inauguration of this long-awaited building, it is poised to usher in a new era of legislative governance in the state. (The writer is a journalist and commentator based in Guwahati, can be reached at dipaknewslive@gmail.com)