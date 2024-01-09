Ayodhya’s evolution: From conflict to victory & politics to progress

By: Dipak Kurmi

The grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, adorned for the upcoming inauguration on January 22 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signifies the realization of a longstanding dream for the BJP and the Sangh Parivar. In 1992, a Hindu mob, contending that the Babri Masjid was constructed on an ancient Hindu temple site in Lord Ram’s birthplace, demolished the mosque. The resolution to the communal conflict came in 2019 when the Supreme Court determined that the disputed area rightfully belonged to the Hindus.

The commendable adherence to the rule of law by Muslims, accepting the Supreme Court verdict in a spirit of closure, is evident. The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board received an offer of five acres in Dhannipur village, Ayodhya, to construct a mosque. Despite reports of a boom, Reuters notes that the substantial Muslim community of around 350,000 in the city expresses dissatisfaction with the perceived lack of benefits.

The construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is more of a political narrative than a religious one. The Shilanyas ceremony was performed by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on November 9, 1989. On August 5, 2019, Prime Minister Modi marked the commencement of the temple’s construction by laying a 40 kg silver brick. Ayodhya, with its immense cultural, religious, and political importance, becomes the backdrop for this significant development. It stands as a triumph for the BJP, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the driving force behind the movement, and Modi, whose political journey aligns with the ascent of Hindu nationalists.

The significance of the inauguration of the Ram Temple cannot be overstated, considering the fierce efforts of BJP leaders L.K Advani and Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi. It holds a pivotal role in the BJP’s strategy for the 2024 elections. The Modi government has successfully fulfilled two key promises from its electoral agenda— the construction of the Ram Temple and the revocation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing the implementation of a uniform civil code becomes the third crucial issue on their agenda. The Ram Janmabhoomi movement, initiated in 1989 and spearheaded by BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi in 1992 played a pivotal role in establishing the BJP’s current political dominance. Acknowledging its political motives, Advani openly admitted that the movement aimed to garner Hindu support for strategic political gains.

The Ayodhya agitation, led by the Vishva Hindu Parishad, a front organization of the Sangh, aimed at constructing the Ram temple, holds paramount importance. The Sangh firmly believes that building the Temple is instrumental in the establishment of Hindu Rashtra. In 1992, a Hindu mob carried out the demolition of the Babri mosque situated on the disputed site. The aftermath saw widespread riots across the country, resulting in the tragic loss of approximately 2,000 lives, predominantly Muslims.

The year 2019 marked a pivotal moment when the Supreme Court declared the contested Babri Masjid site in favor of Hindu groups. Merely four years later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s team achieved the completion of a temple at the disputed location. This event serves as a potential catalyst for the Sangh Parivar to elevate community pride. The BJP strategically plans to amplify the message and symbolism of the Temple. Additionally, the propaganda surrounding the Ram temple could potentially undermine the Opposition’s campaign. Prior to the inauguration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated various projects valued at Rs 22,000 crores, including the unveiling of a new airport and railway station on December 30.

The Temple is set to host seven new temples dedicated to honoring prominent figures from the Ramayana. These include Maharishi Valmiki and Shabri, representing the Dalit community, Nishad Raj from the fishing community, Acharya Vashisht from the Brahmin community, Rishi Vishwamitra from the Rajput community, and Ahalya and Agastyamuni, revered across various castes and communities.

The Ayodhya movement left a lasting social impact, as evident in the Mandal Commission report’s implementation by the VP Singh government. This move successfully consolidated the OBC vote, aligning it with parties advocating for social justice. The intertwining of both the Mandal and Kamandal movements is notable. The current political ascendancy of the BJP cannot be solely attributed to the Ram temple issue. From 1991 to 2009, their vote share lingered around 20%. However, under the leadership of Modi in 2014, the BJP’s vote share surged beyond 30%, securing a majority in the Lok Sabha after three decades.

This upward trajectory continued in 2019. The construction of the Ram Temple suggests that the BJP could further amass Hindu votes in 2024. Following Rajiv Gandhi’s demise, the Congress party distanced itself from the Ram Mandir issue, while the BJP successfully consolidated support within the Hindu community. The party grapples with a dilemma regarding whether to embrace a soft Hindutva stance, risking potential loss of Muslim support. Consequently, Muslims are increasingly aligning themselves with compassion-based and secular organizations like the Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Bahujan Samaj Party.

The Supreme Court’s decision marks the conclusion of a protracted conflict, opening avenues for peace and development in Ayodhya. With unwavering commitment from both the Centre and state government to the region, there’s anticipation that Ayodhya will undergo substantial modernization, bringing significant benefits to its residents. This stride towards progress promises a more promising and radiant future for the city’s populace. (The author is a popular columnist)