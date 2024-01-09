Ram Jyoti and Rajneeti

By: Dr. Ratan Bhattacharjee

‘Light Ram Jyoti at your homes on Jan 22 but don’t come to Ayodhya’ – PM Modi’s appeal for the Ram Mandir event is now reaching every home in India. If every religion has a story to tell, for us, there is nothing surprising that every politician also has a religious story to reach out to Indians. Everyone knows that we have two great epics, Ramayana and Mahabharata. The prime character of The Ramayana is Shri Rama, noted for his sheer patience and bravery. He is best known as Lord Vishnu’s seventh avatar. It is very rare that, with 33 crores of Gods in Hinduism, none got the name of ‘Maryadha Purush’ as Lord Rama got it. Sometimes we start believing in myths to glorify our culture.

According to the Hindu epic Ramayana, Lord Rama was believed to be around 56 years old when he died. This is stated in various versions of the Ramayana, including the Valmiki Ramayana and the Ramacharitmanas by Tulsidas. It is said that after ruling Ayodhya for 11,000 years, Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana returned to their divine abodes. The original and historic epic that describes Lord Rama’s life and adventures, the Valmiki Ramayana, does not specifically state his age at the time of his death. Therefore, the Valmiki Ramayana does not specifically state Lord Rama’s age at the moment of his demise.

The age of Lord Rama when he left the mortal world is estimated differently in various traditions and Ramayana adaptations, as well as later writings and folklore. He may have lived for a number of thousand years, according to some accounts, but other sources may offer a different interpretation based on their own beliefs and stories. Similar stories abound in Ayodhya about the birthplace of Lord Rama. Many earthquakes occurred, and the geographical bases underwent drastic changes. It is really surprising to know today the exact place of Lord Rama’s birth. The disappearance of Sri Ram from earth happened when he entered voluntarily into the Sarayu River. This divine event is described as the death of Lord Rama. The story of the disappearance of Sri Ram is mentioned in many Hindu scriptures. This story of His death is from the Padma Purana. However, according to one version, it is believed that he was in his early 30s when he returned to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana and rescuing his wife Sita. This event is celebrated as Diwali, the festival of lights, in Hinduism.

After his return to Ayodhya, Lord Rama ruled as a just and wise king for several years. However, it’s essential to note that the age of Lord Rama at the time of his death is a matter of religious and mythological belief rather than historical fact. When Mahatma Gandhi wanted to establish ‘Ram Rajya’ in India, the Muslims gradually separated from Gandhi’s movement for Freedom, and Muslims started demanding Pakistan for the Muslims because they cannot accept Ram Rajya for their country. Today the concept of Ram Rajya is more symbolic, and the narrative that Prime Minister Modi is creating is more inclusive. It is explained by many that this new Ram Rajya concept will include the minority more significantly.

Some historians claim that the exact site of Rama’s birthplace is where the Babri Masjid once stood in present-day Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, is not so certain. Several findings of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) have confirmed the existence of a Hindu temple that Babri masjid was built upon. But if we take it all as a Hindu myth, then no such big problem can occur about its historical accuracy. Each nation in Europe or Asia has a mythical hero of their own, and people get inspiration from their heroic activities. There is nothing much to raise a hue and cry over that. The only problem is if any party is gaining mileage from such glorification during the election time.

2024 being an election year, such apprehensions are there in the minds of the politicians who otherwise have nothing much to say against the development of any state in UP or MP. Our divided opposition opposed even the building of the new Parliament House almost for no reason. Even if there is a reason to believe that Ram is politicized, the fact cannot be denied that he himself was a political person, and Dussehra signifies the killing of Ravana by Ram and the celebration of good over evil. Besides, Ramayana is our most-read epic, and over the centuries, the tradition of reading the Ramayana is going on. BJP is using Ram Myth for winning the Indian psyche, and one cannot create obstacles from a moral point of view. Supporting Ram is politicization; opposing Ram is no less so. The only thing that is to be kept in mind is to make Ramrajya inclusive where people of all religions can live safely. Ram is not the creation of RSS or BJP, and Others who are opposing Ram have nothing much to be proud of creating Ram myth. Ram is basically the icon of Indian Hinduism. If the name of Ram unifies, then the purpose of the Ram Temple will be laudable. Religion unites, communalism divides.

According to the Hindu epic Ramayana, Lord Rama was believed to have lived for 11,000 years. He was born in the Treta Yuga, which is believed to have lasted for around 1,296,000 years, and he ruled the kingdom of Ayodhya for 11,000 years before he left his mortal body and attained moksha or liberation from the cycle of birth and death. It is not explicitly mentioned in the Ramayana at what age Lord Rama died, but according to Hindu tradition, he is believed to have lived a full and complete life, and his death is considered to be a divine event that marked the end of his earthly journey.

As per the Ramayana, the average age of humans is much higher in Treta yuga compared to Kali yuga. After returning from his exile, Rama ruled the kingdom for eleven thousand years. When sage Viswamitra asked Dasaratha to send Rama to protect his Yagna, in one of the slokas, Dasaratha said that Rama is barely 16, hence wouldn’t be able to fight with dangerous demons. In the same trip, Rama lifted the Sivadhanus and married Sita. Hence by the time he got married, In the mysterious Cobra Cave, the Archaeologists found these caves dating back to more than 1000 years back without any source of origin and inside the caves, there are pictures representing capture of Sita Devi.

Rama went into exile when he was 25 years old. He returned to Ayodhya and was crowned at 39. After ruling for 30 years and 6 months post his coronation, when He was about 70 years old, Rama relinquished the kingdom. Now the big question is what harm is there caused by the development of Ayodhya and creating this big hype on Ram Lala and Ram Jyoti when trains and planes are connecting Ayodhya, which is now being made the epicenter of Hinduism in the BJP version of explanation.

The opposition group leaders are at a big fix. First, they cannot directly belittle Ram Lala as most of them are pseudo-secularists. They appease the people of all religions directly or indirectly; they too create a big hype by visiting mosques and churches for their political gains. It is not an honest opposition to Ram Lala and the so-called fear of communalism. They are scared of hurting the Muslim sentiments by creating the Ram Temple.

Some others are raising the neat outcome of this big expenditure for developing one city in UP when the money could be used for generating more employment and combating poverty all over the country. In the earlier times, Kings and emperors used to build big temples to generate employment and inspire tourism. The Modi Government is trying to justify the Ram Lala budget somewhat in that way. But the focus is more on the change of the Indian psyche. They link the building of the Ram Temple as a part of their Election manifesto. Secondly, they want to see this mega event as a resurrection of Ram Myth, and many claim that finally after 500 years of waiting, Ram is having his homecoming, and the Ram Jyoti will be lit all over the country to celebrate the Consecration Ceremony. It will be an extraordinary Diwali in honour of Lord Ram’s homecoming.

PM Modi said the people of India should celebrate Diwali on 22 January and light Ram Jyoti in their homes. “This historical moment has very fortunately come into the lives of all of us. We have to make a new resolution for the country and fill ourselves with new energy. For this, all the 140 crore countrymen should light Ram Jyoti in their homes on 22 January and celebrate Diwali. The Sikhs have their Golden Temple, the Hindus have their Ram Temple, and Ayodhya is becoming a smart city. (The author is an Affiliate Faculty in Virginia Commonwealth University Richmond and a multilingual writer)