Brotherhood Should Not Be Broken At The Time Of Election

By: Priyanka Saurabh

‘Unity’ and ‘brotherhood’ are the basic needs of a progressive society. But society is divided into different castes and communities, sometimes these reasons create bitterness. It is only in such situations that there is a need to be alert. The poets have given beautiful words to the basic human feelings like ‘Ekta’ and ‘Brotherhood’. Where elections in our country bring the form of a festival for democracy, it is nothing less than a yum in destroying mutual brotherhood and unity in our society. The intoxication of power is at its peak at such a time that swallows up our mutual love and is seen only as votes.

- Advertisement -

Many candidates (not all) these days raise issues and accuse each other of electoral gains, due to which the relationship between the party and the opposition has deteriorated. All the people keep attacking each other aggressively through statements and keep getting confused with each other, due to which the logical relationship of problems has come to a standstill. The work that should be done in favour of reforms is not being done. Taking concrete steps in the direction of development and many such discussions do not even arise and the matter remains there. Elections become religious wars; divide between Hindu-Muslim and caste-caste, candidate leaders. Elections end, but that division continues for life.

In elections, some people make it a question of mutual credibility, which gradually takes the form of poison. An increasing rivalry starts killing relationships. If no one supports you at such a time, then even friends start looking like enemies. But this is our mistake. No election is final. And nothing more than relationships. In our race for the post, we forget that elections have been held before us and will be in the future also. Therefore, it is not right to treat family members, friends, relatives, neighbours, and others with a sense of enmity for the sake of some votes. Because as election night falls, we have to spend our days ahead with these people.

It is also seen that many rivals are eager to avenge their past defeats at such times. And in return for this, mutual riots start in the villages in the fire. Those who do not spoil the environment of the village; Sometimes bleed the holy land of the village. Which causes prolonged stress. At such times we should think that an election is like a game and sportsmanship has importance in it. Victory and defeat go on in life. Don’t make it a matter of your credibility. Forget defeat and pretend to be a sensible citizen and be tolerant.

On the other hand, the responsibility of the winning candidate increases further at such times. He should consider those who did not vote for him as his own. Because now he is the representative of all. But unfortunately, some of the winning candidates do not understand this and they tease the losing side with the spirit of change. Due to this brotherhood and mutual harmony get hurt. Which spoils the surrounding environment and engulfs the whole village. Sometimes such small things become terrible issues. Which eventually reaches the police stations and courts. Where both parties get nothing except loss.

- Advertisement -

So at the time of the election, show yourself to be a sensible citizen. Save brotherhood in electoral politics. The vote will be respected only when we respect each other. If you vote for a deserving person, then the question of credibility will not arise. If questions do not arise, there will be peace. If there is peace, there will be proper voting and the right representatives will be elected and only the right representatives can work for the public interest. Therefore, at such a time, for the sake of electoral gains, efforts should not be made to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of communal harmony and brotherhood.

Humanity has disappeared in political candidates these days. The goal remains to get Yen-Ken-type votes. This should be stopped and the seeds of political correctness should be planted. The atmosphere in the area is vitiated using money force, booth capturing and polling parties are held, hostage. Special provisions should be made in the law to overcome this problem. A strict fine should be imposed on the candidates and workers of the parties concerned who violate the law and the candidate should be banned from contesting elections and whoever is found violating the rules. The case should also be registered against such people.

Whenever the election announcement is made, politicians are seen taking electoral benefits by creating hatred among the people in the name of publicity, promises, communalism, and caste. They throw mud at each other for electoral gains, make controversial statements, and try to increase their vote bank. In this endeavour, they mislead the public and spoil the atmosphere. At present, the level of politics has fallen too much for political gains. For the greed of power and getting different positions, today’s leaders are not shying away from making people of different religions fight among themselves by taking the help of religion and caste. In provocative speeches, the choice of words and issues are raised in such a way that the general public is infuriated. Unnecessary things are spoiling the peaceful atmosphere of the country. There is a dire need to rein in asymmetric and inappropriate speech and language for electoral gains. (The author is a poet, freelance journalist, and columnist)