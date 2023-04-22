Celebrating Eid Ul Fitr With Mindfulness And Charity

By: Aubaid Ahmad Akhoon

“The values of gratitude, compassion, and mindfulness are not just for Eid ul Fitr but should be practiced throughout the year, as we work towards a more just and equitable world for all.”

As Eid ul Fitr approaches, it is crucial to reflect on the teachings of the Quran regarding moderation, gratitude, and compassion. This special holiday reminds us of the importance of coming together as a community and extending a helping hand to those in need.

In a world where extravagance and wastefulness are often praised, it is essential to remember that Allah has strictly forbidden spending in vain. As we celebrate Eid ul Fitr, let us practice mindfulness and moderation in our spending habits, ensuring that we do not fall into the trap of excess.

Furthermore, as we enjoy the blessings of this holiday, let us remember those who are less fortunate and extend a helping hand to them. Whether it is through donating to charity organizations or volunteering at local shelters, there are many ways to make a positive impact on the lives of others.

At the heart of Eid ul Fitr is the spirit of gratitude and appreciation for the blessings in our lives. By cultivating a deeper sense of gratitude, we can not only honour the true meaning and spirit of this special holiday but also contribute to a more peaceful and harmonious society.

Finally, let us also ensure that we conduct our shopping and purchasing of essential commodities at government-approved rates and with sufficient quality standards. This will not only benefit us as consumers but also contribute to the betterment of society as a whole.

In addition to practicing moderation and mindfulness during Eid ul Fitr, it is also crucial to ensure that the prices of essential commodities remain within reasonable limits throughout the year. This can be achieved through the efforts of government departments such as the Food Control and Standards (FCS) and Consumer Affairs (CA), which can monitor and regulate the prices of goods in the market. By regularly checking market rates, these departments can ensure that consumers are not exploited by unscrupulous traders who may take advantage of special occasions to inflate prices. Therefore, it is essential that the FCS and CA carry out their duties effectively and efficiently, not just during special occasions but throughout the year, to ensure that the rights of consumers are protected, and the market remains fair and equitable for all.

Bottom Line: as we prepare for Eid ul Fitr, let us reflect on the teachings of the Quran and strive to embody the values of moderation, compassion, and gratitude. By doing so, we can contribute to a more just and compassionate world, one where everyone has the opportunity to thrive and live fulfilling lives.

“As we celebrate Eid ul Fitr, let us remember that our actions have the power to make a positive impact on the lives of others and contribute to a more peaceful and harmonious society”. (The author is an Educational Columnist, Motivational Speaker, Associate Editor of the weekly ‘Education Quill’. He can be reached at akhoon.aubaid@gmail.com)