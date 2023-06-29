The Profound Lessons Of Islamic Festivals

By: Aubaid Ahmad Akhoon

“Within the embrace of Islamic festivals, profound lessons await those who seek them. From the stories of Prophet Ibrahim and Prophet Zakariya, we learn the power of unwavering faith and patient supplication. But let us remember, our worth transcends parenthood. Our true wealth lies in the goodness we sow. And as we sacrifice, let us sacrifice not only our worldly attachments, but also our ego and desires. In the spirit of sacrifice, let compassion guide our actions, for kindness to Allah’s creation brings forth kindness from the Divine. May our hearts be filled with steadfastness, our prayers answered, and our acts of sacrifice accepted by Allah.

Islamic festivals, such as Eid, hold great significance for childless couples within the context of their religious and spiritual beliefs. The story of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) in the Holy Quran serves as a source of inspiration for those longing for children. Despite his old age, Ibrahim (AS) remained steadfast in his faith and continued to pray humbly to Allah for righteous offspring. His unwavering devotion and trust in Allah’s plan ultimately led to the blessings of righteous and obedient children.

This narrative offers solace and hope to couples who are unable to conceive. It teaches them not to despair and to remain patient in the face of Allah’s trials. The examples of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and Prophet ​​Zakariya (AS) demonstrate that Allah’s power knows no bounds. Even in old age and apparent impossibility, Allah can bestow the gift of children upon those who seek His mercy.

“Indeed, my Lord is near and responsive.” – Prophet Zakariya (AS)

The desire for children can be a powerful motivation for individuals like Hazrat Zakariya (AS) to turn to Allah in prayer. When he witnessed the miraculous provision of high-quality fruits to Hazrat Maryam, he realized that if Allah can create such wonders without time constraints, then it is not beyond His capability to grant him righteous children. With this conviction, Hazrat Zakariya (AS) raised his hands in supplication, beseeching Allah to bless him with righteous offspring.

“Verily, Allah does not disregard the supplications of the supplicants.” (Prophet Muhammad Pbuh)

Childless couples are encouraged to follow the example of these revered prophets and persist in their prayers. They should seek solace in the fact that Allah is the Hearer and Acceptor of supplication. It is crucial for them to maintain faith and hope, never underestimating the power of sincere prayer and trust in Allah’s plan.

However, it is important to note that the joy and blessings of having children should not overshadow the understanding that one’s value and worth are not dependent on parenthood. The statement “With a baby or without you are still valuable, you are whole and you matter” reinforces the idea that an individual’s intrinsic worth extends beyond their parental status. Each person has inherent value and significance, irrespective of whether they have children or not.

“A person’s true wealth is the good deeds that he or she does in this world.” – Prophet Muhammad (Pbuh)

Parents who have been granted the blessing of children should also recognize their responsibility in raising them with righteousness. The upbringing and guidance provided by parents during their children’s formative years have a lasting impact. The importance of setting a righteous example and instilling virtuous values in their children cannot be overstated. It is through their own righteousness that parents pave the way for their children to become righteous individuals.

“The best of you are those who are best to their families.” – Prophet Muhammad (Pbuh)

Furthermore, the principles of sacrifice in Islam, as mentioned in the Holy Quran, emphasize the willingness to sacrifice one’s life and possessions for the sake of Allah. The act of sacrificing an animal during Eid-ul-Adha symbolizes this devotion and willingness to submit to Allah’s commandments. It serves as a reminder to individuals to prioritize their love for Allah above all attachments and worldly desires.

In observing the sacrifice, it is crucial to adhere to the principles of humility and sincerity. Showcasing acts of worship on social media platforms should be avoided, as it goes against the spirit of genuine devotion. Instead, the focus should be on internal reflection and the deepening of one’s connection with Allah.

Lastly, it is important to handle the remains of sacrificial animals responsibly. Animal skins should not be discarded on roads or public places but rather utilized or disposed of appropriately to avoid inconvenience to others and to minimize the environmental impact.

In summary, Islamic festivals like Eid hold special significance for childless couples, as they find solace in the stories of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and Prophet Zakariya (AS), who were blessed with children despite their age and apparent infertility. These stories serve as a reminder to never lose hope and to persist in prayer. It is also essential to recognize the intrins and remember that the purpose of sacrifice, as outlined in the Quran, is not merely the physical act of offering an animal, but rather a deeper spiritual sacrifice. It is about sacrificing one’s ego, desires, and attachments that may compete with one’s love for Allah. The act of sacrificing teaches individuals the importance of letting go of worldly attachments and submitting wholeheartedly to the will of Allah.

“Whoever sacrifices for the sake of Allah, even a single hair, will be rewarded with Paradise.” – Prophet Muhammad (Pbuh)

During the days of sacrifice, it is an opportune time for introspection and self-reflection. Each individual should ask themselves which attachments they need to let go of in order to strengthen their relationship with Allah. It could be attachments to material possessions, worldly ambitions, or anything that hinders spiritual growth and devotion.

“The best sacrifice is the one that costs you something, but you still offer it with a sincere heart.”

By relinquishing these attachments, individuals open themselves up to a purer, more profound love from Allah. It is through surrendering these attachments that individuals may find what they love given back to them in a better and more refined form. This act of sacrifice leads to spiritual growth and a closer connection with the Almighty.

“Whoever is kind to Allah’s creation, Allah will be kind to them.” – Prophet Muhammad (Pbuh)

In the spirit of sacrifice, it is also important to extend compassion and care towards fellow beings and the environment. Responsible handling and disposal of animal remains, such as skins and cadavers, are essential to avoid causing inconvenience to others and to preserve the cleanliness of public spaces. Respecting the environment is an integral part of the Islamic teachings on stewardship and responsibility.

The virtue of sacrifice and the exemplary obedience of Hazrat Ismaeel

Sacrifice holds immense significance in Islam, symbolizing the act of giving up something valuable for a higher purpose. The story of Hazrat Ibrahim and his devoted son, Hazrat Ismaeel, embodies the essence of sacrifice and unwavering obedience to Allah. The Concept of Sacrifice in Islam: Sacrifice in Islam extends beyond mere rituals; it encompasses offering one’s desires, wealth, time, and even life for the sake of Allah. It is a means of drawing closer to Allah and demonstrating sincere faith and devotion.

The story of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismaeel: Hazrat Ibrahim received a divine command to sacrifice his beloved son, Hazrat Ismaeel, as a test of his devotion. Both father and son displayed remarkable obedience, as Hazrat Ismaeel willingly submitted to Allah’s will. As Hazrat Ibrahim prepared to fulfill the command, Allah replaced Hazrat Ismaeel with a ram, rewarding their unwavering faith and obedience.

Lessons from Hazrat Ismaeel’s obedience: Hazrat Ismaeel’s obedience teaches Muslims invaluable lessons. It underscores the importance of absolute trust in Allah’s wisdom and the willingness to surrender to His will. The story emphasizes the need to prioritize spiritual obligations over personal desires and worldly attachments.

The virtues of sacrifice: Sacrifice extends beyond the story of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismaeel. Muslims are encouraged to practice sacrifice through acts of charity, helping others, and self-discipline. Sacrificing material possessions and personal desires fosters humility, empathy, and gratitude, deepening one’s connection with Allah and fellow human beings.

Parental role in nurturing obedience: Hazrat Ismaeel’s obedience highlights the pivotal role parents play in shaping their children’s characters and instilling values of obedience and devotion. Parents are the first and most influential teachers in a child’s life. Lessons learned from parents’ righteous conduct leave an enduring impact, shaping their children’s moral compass throughout their lives.

Avoiding showoff and fostering piety: Muslims must remember that acts of worship should be performed with sincerity and humility, devoid of any desire for public recognition or showoff. The essence of sacrifice lies in the purity of intentions and the sincerity of devotion to Allah. Upholding piety and righteousness surpass external displays of religiosity.

In conclusion, the story of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismaeel serves as a profound reminder of the virtues of sacrifice, obedience, and unwavering faith in Islam. Their exemplary conduct urges Muslims to prioritize devotion to Allah above all attachments and nurture obedience and piety in their lives and their children’s lives. By emulating their examples, Muslims can deepen their connection with Allah, leading lives of selflessness, righteousness, and unwavering devotion.

The significance of Eid and the act of sacrifice extends beyond the mere observance of rituals. It serves as a reminder to childless couples to have hope and to continue praying to Allah for the blessing of children. It emphasizes the importance of prioritizing one’s love for Allah above all attachments and desires. Additionally, it encourages introspection and self-reflection, prompting individuals to identify and sacrifice their worldly attachments in order to strengthen their relationship with Allah. Finally, it highlights the need for responsible behavior towards fellow beings and the environment during the celebration of Eid.

May Allah bless you with steadfastness in faith, grant you the desires of your heart, and reward our sincere acts of sacrifice. Ameen Eid Mubarak!

(The author is a renowned Educational Columnist, Motivational Speaker and an Associate Editor of the weekly publication ‘Education Quill.’)