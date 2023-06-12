India-US Strategic Partnership: Bolstering Alliances In The Indo-Pacific

By: Dipak Kurmi

In the backdrop of an increasingly assertive China and evolving global geopolitics, the upcoming state visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington DC holds immense significance. Recent developments, including the visit of US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to New Delhi, have paved the way for closer defense and strategic ties between India and the United States. These efforts to strengthen the partnership come at a crucial time when both countries are seeking to address the challenges posed by China’s aggressive behavior in the Indo-Pacific region.

- Advertisement -

During discussions with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Secretary Austin explored ways to tackle China’s assertiveness not only in the Indo-Pacific but also in the Indian Ocean and along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). This lays the groundwork for deeper engagements between PM Modi and US President Joe Biden during their upcoming meetings. It is evident that both leaders will delve into Indo-Pacific issues and deliberate on measures to contain China’s expansionism in the region.

The Biden administration’s increased focus on the Indo-Pacific is indeed favourable for India, particularly in light of the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and tensions related to Taiwan. Defense Secretary Austin has conveyed signals that India and the US will work together to establish a robust and comprehensive counter to China, extending beyond the Indo-Pacific to other regions as well. Importantly, the divergent approaches of India and the US towards the Ukraine situation have not overshadowed the meetings and talks held between officials of both nations.

While defense and strategic matters take center stage, India and the US are also prioritizing other sectors such as trade and technology. The inaugural meeting of the India-US Strategic Trade Dialogue (IUSSTD) focused on facilitating development and trade in critical technologies including semiconductors, space, telecom, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, defense, and biotech. This development assumes significance as it aligns with efforts to deepen strategic and trade ties between the two nations.

Amid shifting international geopolitics, PM Modi’s visit to the US offers an opportune moment to bolster the alliance between India and the US. Both countries are more determined than ever to elevate their strategic partnership to new heights, as affirmed by statements from the US administration. The US views the visit as an opportunity to consecrate the India-US relationship as the most important bilateral partnership for the US on the global stage, reinforcing the already high levels of trust and confidence between the two nations.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, the forthcoming visit of US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to New Delhi further underscores the commitment to deepen defense ties. Sullivan’s discussions with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval will focus on enhancing the defense cooperation between the two countries and setting the agenda for Modi-Biden talks in Washington.

As all these meetings and visits unfold, it becomes evident that the India-US relationship and partnership are on an upward trajectory. The officials of both nations are diligently setting the stage and agenda, and PM Modi and President Biden will undoubtedly inject tremendous momentum and new dimensions into the ties, propelling the relationship to unprecedented heights.

The evolving strategic partnership between India and the US not only bolsters regional stability but also reinforces the importance of a rules-based international order. With shared values of democracy, rule of law, and respect for human rights, India and the US are well-positioned to lead efforts in upholding a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. As both nations deepen their cooperation in defense, diplomacy, trade, and technology, they send a strong message to China and the world that they are united in their commitment to safeguarding peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond. (The writer is a journalist and commentator based in Guwahati, can be reached at dipaknewslive@gmail.com)