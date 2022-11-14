Kindness Is Something Anyone Can Give Without Losing Anything

By: Vinod Chandrashekhar Dixit

To promote kindness throughout the world, 13th November is observed as World Kindness Day. The world we live in today has been through a lot of things from world wars to epidemics, but one thing which remained constant throughout was resilience and kindness. Kindness is basically being polite, compassionate and thoughtful. Every religion and faith teaches its followers to be kind. Even nature has its own way of showing kindness. For instance, the trees grow fruits for us and provide us with shade. One must not see kindness as a core value but as a fundamental behavioural element. There is no doubt that kindness always wins and it has been proven time and again by people. Kindness has a lot of benefits which includes increased happiness and a healthy heart. It slows down the ageing process and also enhances relationships and connections, which will indirectly boost your health. Kindness is spreading happiness to make other’s day better and by making them smile.

People who do not know you will begin to like you right away. Kindness is the most valuable characteristic that comes at no cost. Even someone who has no money and wears only a rag on his body might be generous to others. Everyone should be kind to others. Kindness encompasses a wide range of behaviours. Integrity, empathy, respect, and decency are all essential components. Being modest shows your humility and lays the groundwork for kindness. Generally, kind people are described as those who respect their elderly and younger people, who are soft spoken and when they make big mistakes, they forgive people very easily. If a person finds a kind person, then he should respect him as if he respects his parents or other loved ones. Kindness gives us lot of benefits in life. Kindness can bring good health for you because doctors have approved that showing kindness towards everyone can help someone survive for many years without any disease. It can reduce the problem of stress, depression or any other anxiety which you may have, because kindness will make people happy and they will be happy, you will be automatically happy that your stress and many others will reduce problems. Kindness can also bring us a good amount from customers. It is very clear that when an investor wants, he should be kind and this is what the investor gets affected and provides his money to your business. There are many reasons why kindness is important. First, it creates a positive ripple effect. When we are kind to others, they are more likely to be kind to us. Second, it builds strong relationships. When we show kindness to others, they feel appreciated and valued. This can lead to deeper and more meaningful relationships.

It is often called the golden rule because it asks us to treat others the way we want to be treated. Kindness is about helping others, even if there is nothing in it for us. It can make someone’s day, and it doesn’t cost a thing. Kindness is defined as the quality of being friendly, generous, and considerate. It is a basic good moral that we should all live by. Unfortunately, in today’s society, kindness seems to be in short supply. With all the violence, greed, and selfishness that we see on the news, it can be easy to forget that there are still good people in the world. It is essential for all of us to understand the value of kindness. Kindness affects our mentality and gives us internal peace. It reduces all stresses of life and brings smiles to our faces. Showing kindness and respect to others for a minute can keep you in the hearts of everyone for the rest of your life. Always remember, it does not cost anything to be kind. We must treat others with kindness without expecting reciprocation. It is important to be kind because it makes one feel good about oneself. When you do things for other people and help them with anything, it makes you feel warm and that you have accomplished something. (The author is a freelance author, journalist & a cartoonist based in Ahmedabad. He may be reached at dixitpatrakar@yahoo.in)