The Real Religion: The Path To Happiness And Peace

By: Lalit Garg

Today religion is being considered as a commodity, it is being sold and marketed. Religion is starting to get away from nature. Because of which we could not trust our brightness. As a result, we are scared and apprehensive all the time. Our love or anger is all becoming artificial. In the desire to get along with others, it is becoming difficult to spend some time with yourself. Despite working day and night, our work does not give happiness. All this is the result of the changing nature of religion.

The birth of Lord Mahavira is true – Dhammo Shuddhas Chittai. Religion resides in the pure soul, and another name for the pure soul is Raman in its nature. This is a revolution of continuous personal development. There is no one else but himself responsible for the success of life, failure, happiness and sorrow and happiness. The important stage of religion is that we think right is right and wrong is wrong. This development of Samyakta vision is a sign of successful and meaningful life, not just liberation. The learning of three monkeys of Gandhiji also gives a meaningful interpretation of religion that ‘Do not look bad, do not say bad, and do not listen to bad’.

Today, Dharma is working as a blank sheet. Wear it and get religious. Now it seems that some words, some good deeds are just worthy of being embedded in the golden frame, not the object of grace, but of behavior. Religion is the idea of seeing the world from a holy perspective, a window of pure air and light. Then writer and biochemist Isaac Asimov has said, ‘Our thinking is the windows that show the world. Keep them clean, otherwise the light will not come on. ‘

Like scientists, the masters of spirituality also discovered eternal laws. Today scientific discoveries are going on, but the door to find rules in the field of religion is closed. This is the root of the problem. The problems of the present are therefore not absorbed by religion. Religion cannot be made effective and executive by disarming it. Be it religion, or object, we look at things in two ways. Sometimes we have glasses of love and sometimes fear. Our entire thinking changes as the lens changes. Fear is giving things a form, so love is a different plane. Writer and speaker Gabriel Bernstein says, “We are not responsible for what our eyes see?” We are responsible for how we adopt it.’

Unless there is a change in the consciousness of the person, it is difficult to change the person and the social system. We should consider all the problems afresh and find solutions. Till the time the remedy is not discovered and we will not understand the demand of the era, let it go as it is going on, till then neither religion will become glorious, nor religious will become glorious, only the trade of words will continue.

We must keep in mind that every seed has its own potential. Some things are out of our control and some are based on our own decisions. Connecting your decisions with your nature and real religion is the way to lasting happiness. For which it is necessary to know oneself. Like this, everyone’s work is done. Fat-thin, dark-white, introverted and extroverted, all have their own strengths. But, the problem is that we do not give time to ourselves in our desire to know others and to look into the field of others. Cannot live in himself. Claire Hogson says’ If you are unhappy for most of your life? Stressed in stress and diseases? If it is getting difficult to spend everyday’s life, then look into yourself. Ask what is important for me? How should my life be working by recognizing our natural values never disappoints. But the real identity of life has started to get hampered as religion has become a profession. Because fraud in the commodity market and religion market has increased a lot, there is a need to be cautious in both places. Real-fake identification is needed. When it comes to money between religion and religious, understand that there is a deal. Now it is up to you that you will try to buy religion by considering it as a commodity or try to live it as a conduct? We need to be careful about religion.

The real meaning of religion is the awakening of the inside. Insight awakens only when the person’s mind is clear, the senses are introverted, and the subject is relaxed. Pragya is awakened only in those who search for truth, religion comes. Such people only know the inner, know the cause of sorrow, sorrow and the remedy of sorrow. That is why happiness and sorrow are not gratified, they are self-centered, and this realization is received. Nobody knows more than one’s own self in the language of spirituality. Wherever we go wrong, the mind will testify to be wrong. Even if we make a hundred lies in the safety of our image, why not make a meaningless attempt to create an impenetrable armor. Religion is the language of the soul when Rumi says, ‘It doesn’t matter how many languages you know. Knowing the language of the heart makes you priceless.’

Religion is uninterrupted; it is free from all varna, caste, sect and creed. Even though we have divided it into temples, gurudwaras, mosques, churches, it is another unbroken one. Religion never binds to principles, rituals, customs, and traditions. That is why an atheist who does not believe in God also respects moral values in life, has faith in Good and dares to fight against Evils. He also knows that religion cannot be separated from life. Religion is no cloth that we wore only when I wanted to; otherwise I hung it on the peg. Religion runs simultaneously like a breath. (The author is a journalist & a columnist)