Mizoram Elections 2023: A Complex Electoral Landscape

By: Dipak Kurmi

As Mizoram gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections, the political stage is set for a gripping contest primarily between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and the formidable opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM). The Congress, which held power for two consecutive terms, finds itself in the challenging position of breaking the bipolar dominance, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) adds an intriguing fourth dimension to the electoral battle.

MNF’s Strategy Amidst Anti-Incumbency: Led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, the MNF has adopted a cautious approach by fielding candidates for all 40 assembly constituencies, mostly relying on the experience of incumbent MLAs. The party aims to exploit Mizo nationalism, particularly focusing on the issue of Chin-Kuki-Zomi refugees from Myanmar and Manipur. The recent refusal to collect biometric data of Chin-Kuki refugees underscores the MNF’s commitment to the Mizo community, even if it means diverging from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s directives.

The party also seizes the Manipur crisis to revive the demand for Greater Mizoram, echoing the sentiment of uniting areas inhabited by the Zo tribes. This strategy not only strengthens the MNF’s stance but also distances it from perceived subservience to the BJP.

ZPM’s Ascent and Rural Challenge: Zoram People’s Movement, the main opposition and a significant contender, gained momentum by securing eight seats in the last elections and winning all 11 seats in the recent Lunglei Municipal Elections. The party’s chief ministerial face, Lalduhoma, brings experience from various political affiliations.

However, ZPM faces a challenge in rural areas, as reflected in its urban-centric victories in the previous elections. To address this, the party emphasizes farmer interests, attempting to establish a connection with rural voters.

Congress’ Uphill Battle and Mizoram Secular Alliance: The Congress, facing a leadership change and internal challenges, endeavors to stay relevant by forming the Mizoram Secular Alliance. While the alliance includes the Zoram Nationalist Party and the People’s Conference Party, both lack significant support bases. The Congress must navigate these challenges to pose a credible threat to the MNF-ZPM bipolarity.

BJP’s Ethnic Minority Focus: The BJP, with a historic win in the last elections, strategically targets constituencies with dominant ethnic minorities, aiming to expand its footprint. However, its performance in this year’s Chakma Autonomous District Council polls raises questions about its ability to secure maximum seats in these crucial constituencies.

The entry of former MNF minister K Beichhua into the BJP adds a significant boost, especially in areas dominated by the ethnic Mara minorities. Beichhua’s influence in the Mara Autonomous District Council could play a pivotal role in the saffron party’s electoral prospects.

The Mizoram elections of 2023 promise a complex and dynamic political landscape. As the MNF seeks to maintain its grip on power, the ZPM aims to build on its urban successes and overcome rural challenges. The Congress strives to break the bipolarity, while the BJP strategically targets ethnic minority constituencies. The electoral outcome will not only shape Mizoram’s political future but also contribute to the evolving narrative of regional and national politics. (The writer can be reached at dipaknewslive@gmail.com)