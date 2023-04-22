Protecting The Earth Should Not Be A Daydream But A Reality

By: Dr. Priyanka Saurabh

Taking care of our earth is no longer a choice – it is a necessity. There is no alternative planet other than Earth where life is possible. Since the beginning of our existence, we have exploited nature by cutting down innumerable trees to build infrastructure and killing animals for food. We have extracted minerals, crystals, and gems from the womb of the earth. Whatever natural wealth we have, we have taken and used it and are now facing the dire consequences of nature’s pushback. We must realize that the resources of the earth are not unlimited. They are declining rapidly, and this is threatening our very existence on the planet we call home. Thus, we must take care of Mother Earth and save her.

The earth has reached a dangerous situation. It is high time for us to take action. Human activities have affected the Earth’s atmosphere and climatic conditions. It has had such an effect that the seasons have changed. Now the monsoon is getting delayed. The summers are getting very hot and the glaciers are melting. Sea levels are rising and aquatic life is on the verge of extinction. Pollution is increasing and the air quality is getting worse day by day. Water is getting polluted and the noise level is increasing due to which most of the people are getting sick. Global warming, and the greenhouse effect, all are the results of human activities, which are now posing a threat to human life itself. So, if we are not going to act now, it will be too late and by then life on Earth will cease to exist.

To save the earth, we all have to make a difference together. One person cannot make a difference, but together we can create a miracle. We have to take care of small things in our daily routine like turning off lights when not needed, closing taps and using water properly, and avoiding the use of plastic and non-biodegradable materials in the house. We should focus on solar and renewable sources of energy like solar heaters and panels. Take out private vehicles or cars only when necessary and prefer to use public transport.

We should try to educate other people about the dangerous situation on the earth and guide them on how they can contribute to saving the earth. For this, various campaigns or mass activities can be done in public places to increase awareness. Also, we should plant more and more trees in our neighbourhood. We should adopt and promote an eco-friendly lifestyle. We must teach our children the value of our planet so that they too adapt to sustainable living and do not exploit our planet. Remember, every little step makes a difference!

People simply follow this trend and follow it to celebrate. Various reasons lead to environmental degradation. Population and poverty are on top of creating more problems. More people means more consumption and if the needs are not met, it results in poverty and malnutrition. Another factor that creates a negative impact on the environment on a large scale is the pollution of all kinds. Smoke coming out of chimneys of factories or vehicles, C.F.C. Daily use of air, burning of fossil fuels, forest fires, etc. cause air pollution.

Apart from this, the discharge of pollutants in water bodies, bathing of animals in the water, defecation near water bodies, and release of sewage is causing water pollution. Then, excessive farming, tillage of land, and use of pesticides and chemicals lead to soil pollution. Lastly, loud music playing during processions, car horns, and machines in factories create noise pollution. Awareness of the problems exists, but efforts to eliminate them are negligible.

It is an urgent call to maintain the stability of the earth to ensure sustenance. There is a need to adopt a sustainable approach to conserve our ecosystem. Not only humans but animals are also suffering and are at a great loss. The entire food chain gets disrupted, causing an imbalance. To save the earth, the government should make a national environmental policy. Everyone should volunteer and try to reduce environmental degradation. Protecting the earth should not be a daydream but a reality.

As human beings, it is our basic duty to take care of the planet we call home. Earth provides us with all the basic things that are necessary for our survival. Walnuts, we greedy humans have exploited its resources to such an extent that even the most essential things are not available for some people. As responsible residents of this planet, we should take some measures to reverse the damage done to our planet. It has seen a lot of exploitation. We are indiscriminately cutting trees for our use. For every tree lost, the earth loses a part of itself. We should plant more and more trees in our limited lifetime so that the old green forests can be revived. If we all could plant one tree every year, the earth would be filled with about 7 billion trees in a year.