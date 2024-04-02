Rising Titans: Empowering India’s youth for a brighter tomorrow

By: John Mech

“At the heart of the Indian subcontinent lies a vibrant nation, buzzing with life and driven by its energetic youth. India, The Rising Bharat, a diverse mix of cultures, traditions, and languages, thrives on the enthusiasm and passion of its growing population. The young people of India have a big job ahead – they’re responsible for making sure the country becomes not just safe, but strong and successful for everyone. They’re the ones who will shape the future, steering it towards progress, strength, and prosperity for generations to come.

To fulfil this important role, Indian youth need to understand and use the rights given to them in the Constitution of India. These rights, like the right to be treated equally and the freedom to speak up, are crucial for a thriving democracy. They give individuals the power to make a real difference in the country’s journey forward. As rightful inheritors of these rights, Indian youth have the chance to use them for the good of the nation. In brief, I want to state that the constitution of our country has empowered each one of us to stand for our rights without any fear, coercion, or threat.

Building a more secure, resilient, and prosperous India starts with young people getting involved in activities such as volunteering for “Neighbourhood Justice” initiatives wherein educated local youth can support government initiatives in their areas there are issues in law and governance if the administration of the area is failing in its constitutional mandate, the local youth can hold their MLA as well as local government department accountable. Youth can also be involved in spearheading awareness campaigns dedicated to crime prevention and fervently advocating for enhanced law enforcement measures. Young Indians wield the power to significantly influence the creation of safer environments conducive to the well-being of all citizens. Through their proactive participation and unwavering commitment, they emerge as indispensable agents of public welfare and positive change, nurturing the foundations upon which a harmonious and prosperous society can flourish.

Education is key to progress and development and it’s something every young Indian should have access to. By getting a good education, learning new skills, and broadening their intellectual and social horizons, young people can set themselves up for success. Whether they’re diving into technology, starting their businesses, or exploring new ideas, the possibilities are endless when they have the tools they need to succeed.

Being involved in civic life is also crucial for youth in India. By staying informed about social issues in the region, and local politics, voting in elections, and holding leaders accountable and answerable, young people can make sure their voices are heard in decisions that affect them and their communities. In a democracy, voting is not just a right – it’s a responsibility that every citizen should take seriously. By using their vote wisely, young Indians can help shape the future of their country.

Social entrepreneurship is another way for Indian youth to make a difference. By starting initiatives that tackle important social issues like education, healthcare, and the environment, young people can create positive change in their communities. With their innovative ideas, commitment to nationalist ideals, and compassion for fellow citizens, they can make a real difference in the lives of those who need it most. By working together, young Indians can build a brighter future for everyone.

In the northeastern state of Nagaland, there’s a rich history and culture that deserves to be celebrated. However, Nagaland faces challenges like uneven development and governance issues. However, these challenges also present opportunities for young people to step up and be change-makers. By working together and using their knowledge, strength, and talents, the youth of Nagaland can help their state reach its full potential and become a place where everyone can thrive.

Unity, integrity, equitable development, and equal distribution of opportunities to grow along with fairness and justice, are essential for Nagaland to grow and prosper. One-sided narratives of development cannot be built when the whole fifty per cent of Nagaland is spread over a vast expanse of the Eastern region languishing in darkness and seemingly perpetual injustice. By working together and focusing on the common good, young people in Nagaland can make a real difference in their state’s future. It’s important for them to understand their rights and responsibilities as citizens and to work towards a Nagaland that’s strong, united, and full of opportunity for everyone.

As someone proud to call Nagaland home, I know firsthand the beauty and strength of this state. It’s a place that’s shaped me and taught me important lessons about community, resilience, and love for my country. Hopefully, with constitutional justice for our brothers and sisters from Eastern Nagaland, the socio-political-economic disparity in Nagaland will be annihilated. Hopefully, everyone in the Eastern region will get equal rights in the growth and prosperity of the state. Hopefully, one day we will see a Chief Minister from Eastern Nagaland leading a state. Hopefully, drugs, HIV, alcohol, corruption menace will be cleaned out once and for all.

Hopefully, all the International Trading Centers in Nagaland will be made fully operational with international trade and commerce being encouraged. Hopefully, discriminated people in the state of Nagaland, compelled to live on the margins deep in the jungles and mountains of the Indo-Myanmar Border, will get dignified work/sustainable employment so that they can live a simple, dignified life like other people living in Kohima, Dimapur, Chumukedima. Hopefully, universal quality healthcare will reach every corner of Nagaland so that people will not have to die without their fault. Hopefully, one day Tuensang will shine like Kohima. I believe that Nagaland has a brighter future ahead, and I’m excited to see what young people here will accomplish in the years to come.

I believe, that only the highly educated youth of modern times with modern, scientific, liberal outlooks strong moral character and a sense of universal justice will bring change in states like Nagaland which has become a centre of corruption in India. Only the modern youth of Nagaland can become harbingers of “Constitutional Justice” and “Transformation” for Nagaland and our country at large.

The youth of India have everything they need to make their country safer, stronger, and more prosperous. By understanding their rights, getting a good education, getting involved in their communities, and working together, they can build a future that’s full of promise and potential. Let’s join hands and embark on this journey of nation-building with determination and optimism. Also, as residents of Nagaland, I and thousands of youth in Nagaland do understand their responsibility towards building a new world for themselves and the generations to come for the state of Nagaland and the great mother India. I believe, we all, together can create a brighter and secure future for India. Jai Hind!” (The author is the Bureau Chief, Dimapur & Niuland Districts, Project Constitutional Justice)