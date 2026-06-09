EU team visits semiconductor project at Jagiroad

MORIGAON/GUWAHATI, June 8: A high-level delegation from the European Union on Monday visited Tata Electronics’ semiconductor project at Jagiroad in Assam’s Morigaon district.

The delegation was led by EU Ambassador to India Hervé Delphin and Ambassador of Belgium to India Didier Vanderhasselt.

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Several senior officials and representatives of the EU were also part of the delegation.

Morigaon District Commissioner Anamika Tewari welcomed the delegation and briefed them on the district’s overall development, its industrial potential, and the large-scale industrial infrastructure being established at Jagiroad.

The Tata Electronics Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) project is regarded as a landmark initiative in the development of India’s semiconductor sector.

During the visit, the delegation was informed about the project’s construction progress, the use of advanced technologies and manufacturing systems, efforts to develop a skilled workforce, and future plans.

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The delegation appreciated the progress of the project and expressed keen interest in Assam’s industrial growth and the emerging opportunities in India’s semiconductor manufacturing sector, officials said.

The delegation’s visit is expected to open new avenues for international investment, technological collaboration, and global industrial partnerships.

The ‘Team Europe Ambassadors’ will engage in a bilateral meeting with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while a business delegation led by the Federation of European Businesses in India (FEBI) will hold discussions with state officials to identify trade and investment opportunities.

The visit will also see the launch of Assam’s first ‘Blue Valley Cluster,’ a new industrial hub focused on fragrances, flavours, AYUSH and food processing on June 9.

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The 4P (public-private-people-partnership) cluster will seek to connect Europe, Northeast India and Bhutan, promoting innovation, research, sustainable manufacturing and business collaborations, an official release said.

The pilot project, led by the Assam government, is aligned with the Blue Valleys initiative, which was introduced at the 2026 EU-India Summit. (PTI)