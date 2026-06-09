Fake BTC Executive Member’s writing pad used for crores of rupees supply Allotment; one arrested

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 8: A major fraud involving the allotment of contracts in the BTC has come to light. A person identified as Rajib Kumar Brahma has been arrested for allegedly forging the official writing pads and signatures of BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary and Executive Member Prakash Basumatary.

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According to allegations, Rajib Kumar Brahma attempted to allot supply contracts worth ₹30 crore in total—₹20 crore under the Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes (WPT&BC) Department headed by Hagrama Mohilary and ₹10 crore under the Social Welfare Department headed by Prakash Basumatary.

It is alleged that the contracts were being issued using forged official writing pads and fake signatures.

Based on an FIR lodged by Executive Member Prakash Basumatary, Kokrajhar Police have arrested Rajib Kumar Brahma in connection with the case.

Prakash Basumatary has demanded strict punishment for all those involved in the fraud.

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Case number 80/2026 336(3)/316(2)/318(2) BNS.

A person identified as Rajib Brahma, who was arrested by Kokrajhar Police on Friday, allegedly used a fake signature and forged official writing pad of BTC Executive Member Prakash Basumatary to issue supply allotments worth crores of rupees in the Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes (WPT & BC) and Social Wellfare Department.

Speaking to media persons, BTC Executive Member Prakash Basumatary said that on March 10 and 11, Rajib Brahma allegedly forged his signature and used a fake executive member’s writing pad to issue allotments amounting to rupees 20 crore from the WPT & BC Department and rupees 10 crore from the Social Welfare Department under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Basumatary stated that he never uses his full signature for official purposes. However, the forged documents carried a full signature in his name, raising suspicion and leading to the detection of the alleged fraud.

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He further informed that Kokrajhar Police have already arrested the main accused, Rajib Brahma, and are continuing the investigation into the matter. The police are probing whether others were involved in the forgery and fraudulent allotment process. The incident has created concern within official circles, and authorities are expected to take stringent action against those found responsible.