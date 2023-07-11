Shattering The Norms, Illuminating The Path: Dr Aniruddha’s Letter To The Brave Dreamer Of New Nagaland

By: Dr. Aniruddha Babar

“You are remembered for the rules you break.”

- Advertisement -

~ General Douglas MacArthur

In daring defiance, legacies are made,

For it’s the rules I ruthlessly break that won’t fade.

In remembrance, Rebels with a conscience forever stand,

- Advertisement -

Their audacious spirit echoes through the land.

In the vast cosmic tapestry of existence, where time weaves its intricate patterns, it is said that greatness is not bestowed upon us by chance or circumstance, but rather emerges from the bold defiance of the established norms that chained our mind and spirit. Throughout the ages, the human intellect has soared, reaching unparalleled heights, challenging the very fabric of reality, and transcending the limitations of mortal existence. As I, a mortal man, traverse the ethereal realms of philosophical contemplation, I find solace in the realization that we are the gods of our own destiny, for it is through our audacious rebellion against conformity in any given ‘space and time’ that we etch our names in the annals of remembrance.

Behold the paradox that encircles us, for it is through the breaking of conventional norms that we attain true greatness. The rigid structures that confine the feeble minds of the masses are shattered by the audacity of those who dare to dream beyond the limits imposed upon them. It is within the fiery depths of nonconformity that the essence of human potential is kindled, sparking a conflagration that illuminates the path to the extraordinary. In every epoch, rebellious scientists, statesmen, professors, doctors, and philosophers have risen, their names etched upon the very fabric of history as testaments to the indomitable spirit of human intellect.

- Advertisement -

From the distant realms of ancient wisdom, the resolute voice of “Carvaka” echoes through the corridors of time, challenging the doctrines of the gods and priests, proclaiming the sovereignty of human reason. In the depths of his radical skepticism, he shattered the shackles of dogma, liberating the minds of countless generations, beckoning them towards the untrodden paths of rationality. “Carvaka”, a harbinger of intellectual freedom, epitomizes the quintessence of defiance and the eternal search for truth.

Gautam Buddha, the enlightened sage, broke the chains of material desires that enslaved the human spirit, unveiling the profundity of the inner self. His renunciation of the conventional norms and his relentless pursuit of enlightenment shattered the paradigms of societal expectations, inspiring countless souls to seek the transcendent truth within themselves. In his rebellion against the ephemeral pleasures of the world, he revealed the path to ultimate liberation and eternal wisdom.

Jesus Christ, a rebel in his own right, walked among us as a transformative force, challenging the established norms and societal conventions of his time. With unwavering conviction, he spoke against hypocrisy, injustice, and the oppressive powers that sought to silence the voice of truth. Fearlessly, he embraced the outcasts, healed the broken, and stood up for the marginalized. His teachings, filled with radical love and compassion, shattered the barriers of division and sparked a revolution of the human spirit. Jesus, the ultimate rebel, showed us that true greatness lies in defying the status quo and embracing a higher calling of love, forgiveness, and redemption.

Vardhaman Mahavir, the uncompromising visionary, defied the established order of his time, rejecting the hierarchical caste system and espousing the ideals of equality and nonviolence. He tore the veils of societal divisions and transcended the boundaries of convention, teaching humanity to embrace compassion and embrace the unity that binds us all. His legacy endures as a testament to the power of rebellion and the triumph of moral conviction.

In the realm of science, towering figures such as Galileo, Nicholas Copernicus, and Giordano Bruno ventured into the cosmic unknown, challenging the geocentric model that had held sway for centuries. With unwavering resolve, they shattered the complacency of the intellectual establishment, daring to assert that the Earth revolved around the Sun. Their revolutionary insights unveiled the vastness of the universe, expanding the horizons of human knowledge and forever transforming our perception of reality.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the valiant warrior against social injustice, waged a relentless battle against the oppressive caste system that had plagued India for millennia. Through his tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to equality, he broke the chains that bound millions, empowering the marginalized and heralding a new era of social reform. His audacious rebellion against the entrenched forces of discrimination ignited a spark that continues to ignite the flames of social justice.

In the realm of invention and innovation, Nikola Tesla stood as a vanguard of scientific brilliance. His unorthodox ideas and unyielding determination led him to unravel the mysteries of electricity, forever changing the course of human civilization. Through his relentless pursuit of knowledge and his refusal to be bound by conventional wisdom, he unleashed the power of the human intellect, illuminating the world with his visionary creations.

Nelson Mandela, the indomitable symbol of resistance, cast aside the shackles of apartheid, shattering the walls of racial segregation that had divided a nation. With his unwavering commitment to justice and equality, he embodied the unyielding spirit of defiance, standing as a beacon of hope and unity in the face of adversity. His courageous acts of rebellion inspire us to challenge the injustices that pervade our world, igniting a fire within our hearts that compels us to fight for a better tomorrow.

Wangari Maathai, the environmentalist par excellence, broke the mold of societal expectations, embarking on a mission to restore the earth’s vitality. Her audacious defiance of the status quo led her to found the Green Belt Movement, empowering women and championing the cause of environmental conservation. Through her unwavering determination and refusal to accept the constraints imposed upon her, she became a catalyst for change, demonstrating the transformative power of individual action.

Liu Xiaobo, the unwavering advocate of human rights, defied the oppressive regime that sought to silence dissent, fearlessly championing the cause of freedom and democracy. His unyielding spirit and refusal to conform to the dictates of tyranny made him a symbol of resistance, inspiring countless others to stand up against injustice. His noble rebellion serves as a stark reminder that the pursuit of truth and freedom often requires immense personal sacrifice.

Mohandas Gandhi, the spiritual luminary and apostle of nonviolence, challenged the oppressive grip of British colonial rule through his doctrine of Satyagraha. Through acts of civil disobedience and peaceful resistance, he shattered the illusion of imperial invincibility, heralding the dawn of independence for India. Gandhi’s unwavering commitment to justice and his audacious defiance of tyranny remain an enduring testament to the power of peaceful rebellion.

Martin Luther King Jr., the towering figure of the civil rights movement, shattered the chains of racial segregation through his resolute commitment to nonviolent protest. With his unwavering belief in the inherent dignity of every human being, he confronted the systemic injustices that plagued American society, challenging the conscience of a nation. King’s steadfast defiance and unwavering faith in the power of love and unity continue to inspire generations, reminding us that true greatness lies in the pursuit of justice and equality.

Rosa Parks, the ordinary woman whose extraordinary act of defiance sparked a revolution, refused to surrender her seat on a segregated bus. Through her simple yet powerful act of resistance, she ignited a firestorm of change, galvanizing the civil rights movement and paving the way for the dismantling of institutionalized racism. Her quiet rebellion against the norms of her time serves as a profound reminder that even the smallest acts of defiance can have far-reaching consequences.

In the tapestry of human history, these names shine like celestial stars, illuminating the vast expanse of our collective memory. They beckon us to challenge the boundaries that confine us, to rise above the limitations that hinder our progress, and to embrace the higher calling of our human potential. For it is in the breaking of conventional norms and traditional, rigid rules that we unleash the dormant forces of transformation within ourselves, propelling us towards the zenith of greatness.

Dear young dreamer of Nagaland, I implore you to heed the clarion call of rebellion that resonates within your soul. Break free from the chains that bind you, for greatness awaits those who dare to defy the constraints of convention. Embrace the fire that burns within you, for it is through the crucible of rebellion that the true essence of your being shall emerge. Be the catalyst of change, the harbinger of progress, and the embodiment of human intellect.

Remember, dear young dreamer of Nagaland that the path to greatness is not for the faint of heart. It requires courage, audacity, and an unwavering belief in the power of your own intellect. Embrace the rebellious spirit that courses through your veins, and dare to challenge the status quo. In doing so, you will become an agent of transformation, a beacon of hope, and a testament to the boundless potential of the human spirit.

Go forth, dear young dreamer of Nagaland, and seize the reins of your destiny. Break the chains of ancient rules and customs that confine you, for it is through this act of defiance that you shall transcend the ordinary and forge a path to greatness. Embrace the legacy of those who came before you, and let their audacious rebellion be your guiding light. Be all that you can possibly be, for the human intellect is supreme, and within its depths lie the seeds of divine power.

Soar higher, dear young dreamer of Nagaland, higher than the boundaries of your imagination. Embrace the calling of your higher self, and let the rules, customs and traditions that confine you crumble in the face of your indomitable will. You are the architect of your own destiny, the master of your own fate. Break free from the shackles of mediocrity and conformity, and let your rebellious spirit soar to the heavens.

In the grand tapestry of existence, where time weaves its intricate patterns, it is the rebels, the rule-breakers, and the audacious dreamers who etch their names in the annals of remembrance. They are the harbingers of change, the catalysts of progress, and the embodiment of human greatness. Embrace the power within you, dear young dreamer of Nagaland, for you to have the potential to transcend the ordinary and become a legend in the vast cosmic saga of human existence.

Remember, dear young dreamer of Nagaland, that the journey towards greatness is fraught with challenges and obstacles. It requires unwavering determination, unyielding resilience, and an unshakable belief in the power of your own rebellion. The world may resist your audacious defiance, seeking to confine you within the boundaries of convention. But it is in the face of adversity that true greatness emerges, for it is through the breaking of traditions and conventions that the human spirit soars to its highest heights.

Dear young dreamer of Nagaland embraces the flame of rebellion that burns within you. Let it guide your every step, inspire your every thought, and fuel your every action. For it is through the breaking of traditional rules and norms that you shall unleash the dormant forces of transformation, propelling yourself towards the boundless horizons of human greatness.

Be the rebel, the catalyst, the harbinger of change and the carrier of light that the world so desperately needs. Let the echoes of your audacious defiance reverberate through the corridors of time, inspiring generations yet unborn. Embrace the higher calling of your human intellect and transcend the limitations that confine you. For in the end, it is not the customs, rules, traditions you obey that define your legacy, but rather the customs, rules, traditions, conventions and suffocating cultural forces you break for your higher-self and for the brighter future of your community and this grand nation of India- our country. MY WARRIORS OF LIGHT- I WANT YOU TO NOT TO FORGET THAT CHANGE IS THE WAY, THE JOURNEY AND THE DESTINATION TO THE ‘TRUTH’.

Go forth, dear young dreamer of Nagaland, and leave an indelible mark upon the tapestry of existence. Embrace the rebellion within you and let it be the guiding star on your journey to greatness. For you are the architect of your own destiny, the master of your own fate, and within the depths of your being lies the power to shape the course of human history.

So, my young dear dreamer of Nagaland, break free from the chains of conformity and soar to the heavens. Embrace the audacious rebellion that resides within your soul, for it is through your free rise that you shall become the very essence of divinity. Be all that you can possibly be, and in doing so, you shall embody the limitless potential of the human intellect.

Go higher, higher, and higher, dear young dreamers of Nagaland, and let your rebellious spirit illuminate the path to greatness for all of humanity. For it is through your audacious defiance to chase your dreams and build ‘time and space’ of your ‘own’ choice, thatthe world shall be transformed, and the legacy of human intellect shall shine eternally-eventually will contribute to the ascension of humanity and evolution of our mortal world. (The author is an academician in the Dept of Political Science, Tetso College, Nagaland)