Talking Points: Indi-Alliance should have shown patience

By: Narvijay Yadav

By insisting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must speak in the Parliament House, the Opposition ‘Indi Alliance’ has dug its own grave. The way PM Modi thrashed the ‘Indi Alliance’ with his arsenal of logical and historical facts on the no-confidence motion, the whole world saw live on TV on Thursday. It is true that North East India has been largely neglected after independence. But, now the speed with which development works are being carried out there is unprecedented. It is also true that due to the wrong policies of the Congress leadership, Manipur has been facing troubles till now, as a result of which the situation has become dire today. The violence that erupted after a decision by the state High Court did not stop and the two local communities became thirsty for each other’s blood. The central government has been continuously working to restore peace there. But the ‘Indi Alliance’ was looking for its political advantages in the matter.

During the no-confidence motion debate in the Parliament, the ‘Indi Alliance’ group of MPs, including Rahul and Sonia, could not sit in front of Narendra Modi and ran away from the House. To avoid the piercing truth and past misdeeds, the Congress-led ‘Indi Alliance’ boycotted the Parliament proceedings for the first several days of the Monsoon session and ran away even when the PM spoke. This is the condition of the Congress-led ‘Indi Alliance’, which has no issues, no policy, no logic, and no courage to listen to the truth. Modi rightly said that Congress has nothing of its own. Congress’s name was given by an Englishman, both Gandhi surname and the tricolour flag are also stolen, and now UPA’s name has been dropped to avoid humiliation because whatever Congress has done under that name has proved harmful for the nation. In such a situation, Modi rightly said that when this party would learn to become a strong opposition. The people of India also want that there should be a capable opposition to take on the ruling party, which would bring out the shortcomings of the government and contribute to the development of the country.

Meanwhile, most of the TV channels and newspapers are wrongly calling the 26-party association as INDIA. They often call it the INDIA alliance or INDIA Gathbandhan. It is technically wrong! How is this possible to mention the ‘alliance’ or ‘gathbandhan’ word twice in a single sentence? You call either call it INDIA (without using the ‘alliance’ word in the end) or ‘INDI alliance’, because the last A of the name already includes the word ‘alliance’. Calling it by each letter separately i.e. I, N, D, I, A, is also justified, as rightly referred to by a few TV anchors. Calling it ‘INDIA’ is also wrong – because you cannot allow a group of controversial people to use your country’s name! That too, for a political battle, is a big NO! In the poll campaigns, all the parties attack and abuse each other, calling names, but that name should not be India – our national identity! Hence, the Opposition party association should be either mentioned as I, N, D, I, A (pronounce each letter separately), or called it I-N-D-I alliance or the ‘Indi Alliance’. (The writer is a senior journalist and columnist)