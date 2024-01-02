Through the Lens of a Hobbyist: Jiban Mazumdar

By: Priyakahi Duarah Bordoloi

“The best thing about a picture is that it never changes, even when the people in it do.” – Andy Warhol.

People typically capture photos to preserve memories, but for those who immerse themselves in the art of photography, it becomes a means of capturing moments that can visually mesmerize viewers, releasing a surge of happiness. Challenging the conventional belief that DSLRs are a photographer’s best friend, Jiban Mazumdar, a passionate hobby artist hailing from Karimganj, Assam, has successfully debunked this myth by exclusively utilizing his phone camera.

In 2016, Jiban transitioned from being a hobbyist to a professional photographer. Besides his photography pursuits, he also owns a cloud kitchen in Guwahati, showcasing his culinary talent by serving delectable momos and healthy, oil-free cuisines. In this exclusive interview, we delve into the mind of this young talent.

What attracted you to photography?

I am an ardent lover of nature, and its beauty has always fascinated me. I spare no effort in capturing nature through my lens.

Can you share your biggest turning point in your photography journey?

During my B.Ed studies in 2016, my professor Tridip Sarma persuaded me to participate in a National level photography exhibition in Mumbai after seeing my work. To my surprise, I won a gold medal and a cash prize of Rs. 50,000. This experience pushed me to participate again, where I secured a bronze medal and Rs. 25,000. It inspired me to think outside the box and strive for more such opportunities.

Why do you prefer using a mobile instead of a DSLR? Do you notice any difference in the outcomes?

Coming from a middle-class background, DSLRs were a luxury for me. However, I firmly believe that talent shines through regardless of the device used. Photography is about perspective, vision, creativity, and hard work. I find no difference in handling cameras; the outcomes depend on the connection and emotions I share with the subject during the shoot.

Your photos seem perfectly framed. Do you spend a lot of time editing?

Perfect timing is crucial. I invest a significant amount of time in capturing an image and preparing the stage—typically a minimum of two hours. Editing is minimal; the key lies in capturing the essence during the shoot.

Describe your photography style briefly for the readers.

My style involves curiosity, inquisitiveness, establishing a connection between the subject and the device, and recognizing patterns and designs.

Who is your greatest inspiration?

Alan McFayden, a UK-based wildlife photographer, inspires me. His passion for kingfishers and extensive knowledge of birds resonate with me, motivating me to delve deeper into this field.

Can you shed light on your recent achievement?

The Janaritta Armooti Art Gallery, in collaboration with the Embassy of India, Amman, organized an exhibition promoting cultural bonding between India and Jordan. I exhibited a photograph capturing my grandmother collecting night jasmine flowers, earning me a silver medal. I was honoured by the Ambassador of the Indian Embassy, H.E. Anwar Haleem, and esteemed artists from Jordan. It has been my most enriching experience to date.

What message do you wish to convey to viewers through your photography?

I want my viewers to be curious about the images I capture, as photography has the power to change perspectives on the world.

Any plans for the future?

I have upcoming exhibitions across the globe. I aim to participate and bring glory to the nation.