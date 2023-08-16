Use The Present Opportunity Instead Of Waiting For The Right One

By: Dr. Satyawan Saurabh

Liberty as a part of other rights is a basic human right of every human being. With that freedom, every human being can do what he wants; using whatever he has and whatever position he is in. So, in other words, one can do anything under one’s capacity with all one’s resources, given the kind of situation one is in. One should indeed work to the best of one’s ability, with all the resources one has and from the position one is in. It is better to sit idle when you have all the capabilities like human resources and resources like physical resources available; make good use of them. Achieving a goal depends on the intellectual capacity of the individual. There is no ideal way to achieve any objective. For example, during the Mangalyaan mission, ISRO has completed the project in the very first attempt at a lower cost than previous attempts by other countries for this mission. Despite the low budget allocation for this mission, ISRO scientists have used all the existing parts of previous rockets for this mission. Thus, it can be seen that it is better to start with the resources available to you.

- Advertisement -

Rather than waiting for the right opportunity, it is a wiser choice to make use of the present opportunity. There is nothing like the right opportunity. It all depends on how well we work now with full potential and resources, with the right effort in the right direction. As a famous Chinese saying goes, the best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago, and the next best time is now. It means to emphasize the use of the present opportunity. But some may argue that rather than haste, the right opportunity with the appropriate resources brings greater efficiency. It is true but at the right time also it depends on what kind of efforts we should continue towards it. There is a famous saying that great people don’t do great things, they do a lot of ordinary things. Therefore we must make the most of the present opportunity.

It is good to take the path less travelled. When we walk the path that every other person takes, we may face the same consequences in the same circumstances. But if we take the path less travelled, we may find a better and easier way to accomplish the objectives. But we cannot guarantee that there will be a solution along the path less travelled. What we can guarantee is the kind of experience we can get. For example, when Thomas Alva Edison successfully invented the bulb for the first time, he failed hundreds of times and realized how he could not invent the bulb so many times. No one should be afraid to take the path less chosen with the resources they have. For example, Gandhiji chose the path of true non-violence and Satyagraha to get freedom for India. Very few other freedom fighters have taken this path. That’s why the circumstances should be understood and decisions should be taken thoughtfully.

One should not get discouraged by criticism but should put in the right effort and willpower to meet a particular objective and be open to constructive feedback and continuous improvement. It is important what kind of hard work we put in to achieve our ultimate objective. We must continually improve through positive feedback and comments in a way that best suits the circumstances based on our collective knowledge and resources and the situation we are in. During the early years of India’s independence, when India chose the path of democracy with the universal adult franchise, many political analysts observed that India’s attempt at democracy would soon fail. Despite criticism, our leaders moved forward with willpower. Today according to our Honourable Prime Minister, “India is the mother of democracies.” Thus, efforts also matter to achieve our objective, among other things.

The instinctive element, self-confidence, is the main driving force of human actions. It will calm our minds and body and bring inner peace. This confidence is built when we are ready to face the challenge. Without self-confidence, once intellectual capacity does not reach its full efficiency, we will spoil the work. With absolute focus and coordination, we can achieve our objectives even when we have limited resources and a dire situation. For example, during a covert operation by the Indian Army after the Uri attack by Pakistan-based terrorists, the surgical strike on suspected Pakistani terrorists with confidence and coordination by our military personnel despite the risks resulted in the operation being successful. Thus, it is important to have faith in yourself instead of focusing on less important things. There are widespread arguments that a person should not have unrestricted freedom to do anything. This is so that other individuals in society can have equal freedom to do what other individuals want to do. It is also important for the larger good of society, nation, and humanity. Anti-national elements, which threaten national security, sovereignty and integrity, and friendly relations with other countries, are to be banned. These same restrictions are also contained in various articles of our Indian Constitution, such as Article 19.

- Advertisement -

Immoral acts like smuggling of drugs, weapons, goods or derogatory remarks for women, etc. should not be encouraged. Since it has a wide impact on the strength of the nation in various fields like diplomatic, economic, political, etc. Traditionally illegal acts such as creating anarchy in society, as defined by several domestic laws, such as UAPA, Section 124 of the IPC, etc., or threatening the stability of the government, should not be encouraged. There are other restrictions imposed by various laws such as the Inner Line Permit for the four northeastern states to protect indigenous cultural rights, and others that limit the freedom of other individuals. The type of resource and position are important to guide your end objectives more efficiently and uniquely. However, there are different types of descriptions of what one can do in a society depending on cultural factors, legal factors, moral factors, etc. Keeping these factors in mind it is important to start with the present opportunity, even if it is a path less chosen, with the right efforts and confidence.