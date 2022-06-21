Yoga For Health, Beauty And Immunity

By: Shahnaz Husain

If you want to detoxify your skin, your body, tone your muscles, and find relief from too much stress, it’s time to do yoga.

Yoga for glowing skin is a real thing. Daily yoga practice like ‘Pranayama, breathing exercises, headstand, and fish pose flushes out toxins from the body, regulate the digestive system, and maintains proper blood circulation which in turn firm and tightens the skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines.

Relaxing in yoga postures also promotes restful sleep, lowers cortisol levels, and boosted collagen resulting in an increase in respiration, lubricating joints, and strengthening muscles. Breathing and moving in yoga can help to balance hormones and move waste stagnating in the intestines.” All of this leads to healthier, happier skin.

As the country battles the Covid-19 pandemic on a war-footing, India’s traditional system of Yoga has been established as a means to boost immunity and improve overall health and well-being. Yoga for immunity is a thing. A consistent yoga practice – along with certain poses in particular – can support and boost the immune system.

You can enhance your beauty with yoga by incorporating strict guidelines in your daily life. Regular yoga practice pranayama, and meditation aid you in reverse the signs of ageing including wrinkles, saggy skin, crow’s feet, and fine lines amongst others.

Pranayam helps to purify the blood because of the increased intake of oxygen, which is very crucial for improving immunity. Pranayam is one of the most effective and time-tested natural immunity boosters that can lead to a healthy, sickness-free body.

Mindfulness meditation can have benefits for health and performance, including improved immune function, reduced blood pressure, and enhanced cognitive function.

Those who regularly practice yoga and meditation have a certain glow about them that comes from within and radiates outward. Yoga helps lower stress hormones that compromise the immune system, while also conditioning the lungs and respiratory tract, stimulating the lymphatic system to oust toxins from the body, and bringing oxygenated blood to the various organs to ensure their optimal function which helps us to remain healthy and attain inner beauty.

The practice of yoga may greatly aid in helping you look more youthful and more refresh.

I have always said that a strong immune system, good health, and beauty are complementary to each other. Unless you are healthy from the inside, you cannot reflect true beauty. For flawless skin, shiny hair, and a slim figure, good health must be on top of the list. In fact, I promoted the Ayurvedic principles of holistic health, with yoga as an integral part of the program. This concept of holistic beauty care was unique and caught on worldwide. In fact, I believe that yoga is very relevant to our modern lifestyle, in terms of both health and beauty. Personally, it has been a part of my life and I have experienced its numerous benefits.

The appeal of Yoga lies in the fact that it helps both body and mind. It not only works on all the muscle groups but also increases vitality, tones the internal organs, stimulates the nerve centers, relieves stress, and clears the mind which boosts immunity and gives you an attractive personality and beauty from within. Although it is an ancient Indian discipline, it has also gained relevance as a means of attaining a well-balanced personality and delaying the visible signs of ageing. The other important aspect of Yoga is that it involves breath control and specifies the inhalation and exhalation of breath during the exercises. Thus, it helps oxygenation which boosts immunity imparts a feeling of physical and mental exhilaration. This is so important for beauty because feeling good is an integral part of looking good.

Yoga improves blood circulation, including the circulation of blood to the skin surface. This is so important for the good health of the skin, as it helps to supply essential nutrients to the skin. It also promotes the removal of toxins through the skin which boosts immunity. This is so important, especially in cases of skin congestion. It tones the skin, improves oxygenation to the skin, imparts a beautiful glow, and keeps the skin youthful and free from problems. The same goes for the hair. Yoga helps to promote blood circulation and oxygenation to the scalp and hair follicles. This helps to supply nutrients in the bloodstream to the hair follicles. It promotes hair growth and keeps the scalp healthy.

When we talk of beauty, we do not talk only about the beauty of the face. It also includes the figure, giving it suppleness, good posture, and grace. Where appearance is concerned, a slim figure can take years off and helps in staying youthful for a longer time. It supplies oxygen to every tissue and this; itself makes way for both health and beauty. If you are leading a life that does not provide enough physical activity, you are actually encouraging ageing. Exercise is a potent remedy for pre-mature ageing, not only because it strengthens the body, but also keeps it looking trim, fit and enhances immunity in the body. The yogic asanas are designed to keep the spine and joints flexible and supple. They make the body strong and agile, tone the muscles, improves blood circulation, imparts vitality, and enhances both beauty and good health.

Many beauty problems are triggered off by stress. Since yoga helps to induce relaxation and reduce stress, it certainly helps in dealing with stress-related conditions like acne, hair loss, dandruff, etc. Studies conducted on those who practice yoga have shown that positive changes also occur in the personality, attitudes, emotional stability, and self-confidence. It has a direct effect on the mind, emotions, and mood. In fact, it is a regular stress-buster and puts a glow back on the skin. You will feel instantly rejuvenated and good about yourself.

It’s important to sleep well, reduce stress, and eat healthily. Holistic health and self-care are key to radiant skin since taking care of yourself inside will be reflected in your outer shine.

In this manner, yoga is an organic technique of helping us keep our mind and body in the same place at the same time.

Despite popular belief, yoga is more than just a physical practice—yoga is a complete program of how to live in the world.

Indeed, the benefits of Yoga reflect as external beauty. For flawless skin, shiny hair, and a slim, graceful figure, make yoga a part of your daily life. (The author is an international fame beauty expert and is called the herbal queen of India)