AIN to get new campus in Guwahati: MoU signed with NPCC

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 29: The Army Institute of Nursing (AIN) is set to enhance its educational infrastructure with the development of a new campus in Guwahati, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Projects Construction Corporation (NPCC), a press release said on Friday.

The MoU was signed at the 51 Sub Area headquarters in Guwahati, with Major General RD Sharma, Chairman of AIN, and Dr. YL Singh, Group General Manager of NPCC, formalizing the agreement.

The partnership aims to bolster AIN’s role in training nursing professionals for the Indian Army by providing modern facilities and improved learning environments for students and staff.

Additionally, the new campus is anticipated to further elevate the quality of nursing education and healthcare training within the military framework.

Major General RD Sharma emphasized the significance of the collaboration, stating, “This new campus will not only enhance our infrastructure but also strengthen our commitment to producing top-tier nursing professionals dedicated to serving the nation.”

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the Indian Army has been lauded for its vital role in ensuring the smooth conduct of the Maharashtra state assembly elections, particularly in remote and Naxal-affected regions.

The Army, working in close coordination with other security forces, played a crucial role in transporting election materials, including electronic voting machines (EVMs), to areas with challenging connectivity.

Between November 17 and 20, the Army conducted 140 sorties, accumulating 77 hours of flight time, transporting 925 passengers and 8,385 kilograms of cargo.

This also included 17 sorties undertaken by Army aircraft, covering 22 flight hours and transporting 124 passengers.

Additionally, during the post-election phase, the Army carried out 56 sorties between November 20 and 21, moving 408 passengers and 6,980 kilograms of cargo.