Banana vendor assaults GMCH doctor with scissors

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 23: In a shocking incident, a doctor from Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) was brutally assaulted by a banana vendor at the Bhangagarh banana market, a press release said on Thursday.

The altercation, which stemmed from a heated argument over pricing, escalated into violence, resulting in the doctor sustaining injuries.

As per reports, the argument began when the doctor allegedly grabbed the vendor by the neck, prompting the vendor to retaliate with a cassie, a tool commonly used in the market.

The situation took a more violent turn when the vendor used a pair of scissors, typically employed for cutting banana stems, to attack the doctor.

The victim, identified as Dr. Rajbanshi, sought medical treatment later that night at GMCH’s emergency department. He is currently recovering from his injuries.

The accused, Himanshu Rajbanshi, was apprehended by Bhangagarh police shortly after the assault.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that the confrontation between the two men had escalated, with the scissors ultimately becoming a weapon in the violent exchange.

Meanwhile, Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, while the medical community has strongly condemned the attack, urging for swift and stringent action against the assailant.

