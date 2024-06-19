Gauhati Medical College & Hospital to Open 1000-Bed Maternal and Pediatric Centre by April 2025

HT Digital

June 19, Wednesday: The Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) is set to significantly enhance its healthcare infrastructure with the addition of a 1000-bed maternal and pediatric centre by April 2025. This ambitious expansion was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 18, 2024, marking a major milestone in the state’s commitment to improving healthcare facilities.

The Chief Minister shared this announcement following his extensive visit to GMCH on June 17, where he reviewed the progress of the ongoing expansion projects. He took to social media to share insights from his visit, posting a video on his handle. In his post, he expressed his dedication to the project, stating, “Yesterday I spent several hours at @gmchgauhati reviewing the hospital’s expansion, filling up vacancies and exploring a potential proton therapy facility. By April 2025 we aim to complete the 1000-bed maternal and paediatric centre.”

The forthcoming centre at GMCH is poised to be a significant boost for maternal and pediatric healthcare in Assam, addressing a critical need for specialized healthcare services for mothers and children in the region. The facility will not only increase the capacity of GMCH but also enhance the quality of care provided to patients, ensuring that more families have access to comprehensive medical services.

During his visit, Chief Minister Sarma meticulously reviewed various aspects of the expansion. His focus included the timely completion of the new centre, addressing staffing requirements by filling existing vacancies, and evaluating the feasibility of introducing advanced treatment facilities such as proton therapy. Proton therapy is a cutting-edge treatment for cancer, which could significantly elevate the standard of oncology care at GMCH if implemented.

The Chief Minister’s proactive approach and commitment to healthcare are evident from his hands-on involvement in the project. His visit was aimed at ensuring that the expansion progresses smoothly and meets the set deadlines, reflecting his administration’s dedication to enhancing public health infrastructure.

The 1000-bed maternal and pediatric centre is part of a broader strategy to expand and modernize GMCH. This development is expected to alleviate the burden on existing healthcare facilities, which often face high patient volumes and limited resources. By increasing the hospital’s capacity, the new centre will enable more efficient and effective delivery of healthcare services, particularly for vulnerable populations such as pregnant women and children.

In addition to expanding physical infrastructure, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of addressing human resource needs. Filling up vacancies at GMCH is a crucial step to ensure that the hospital is adequately staffed and capable of providing high-quality care. The recruitment of skilled medical professionals will be pivotal in operating the new centre efficiently and maintaining high standards of patient care.

The exploration of proton therapy at GMCH represents a forward-thinking approach to healthcare. Proton therapy is known for its precision in targeting cancer cells while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissues. Introducing this advanced treatment modality would position GMCH as a leader in oncology care in the region, offering patients access to state-of-the-art cancer treatment without needing to travel to distant specialized centers.

As the project moves forward, the Assam government’s focus on healthcare infrastructure is anticipated to bring about significant improvements in the state’s overall health outcomes. The completion of the 1000-bed maternal and pediatric centre will mark a landmark achievement in Assam’s healthcare journey, setting a new standard for medical facilities in the region.

The announcement of this development has been met with optimism and support from the public and healthcare professionals alike. It underscores the government’s commitment to addressing critical healthcare needs and investing in the future of public health in Assam.

In summary, the expansion of the Gauhati Medical College & Hospital with the addition of a 1000-bed maternal and pediatric centre by April 2025 is a monumental step towards enhancing healthcare services in Assam. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s dedicated oversight of the project highlights the government’s unwavering commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and ensuring that the people of Assam have access to high-quality medical care.