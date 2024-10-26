Bomb Scare Forces Emergency Landing of SpiceJet Flight in Guwahati

HT Digital

Saturday, October 26: A SpiceJet flight en route from Delhi to Shillong made an urgent diversion and emergency landing at Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport after a bomb threat was reported mid-flight. The SpiceJet flight SG 2448 was airborne when the threat was issued, prompting immediate action to secure passenger safety. Upon arrival at Guwahati airport, the 75 passengers and crew on board were safely escorted from the aircraft, and security personnel quickly moved the plane to a secure zone.

- Advertisement -

Airport authorities took every precaution to ensure safety, including the rapid involvement of the bomb disposal squad, which arrived promptly to conduct a thorough investigation. All passengers were led to safety, and no injuries were reported, with the landing having been executed smoothly. Despite the efficiency of airport operations, the incident understandably triggered a wave of anxiety among passengers, highlighting the tension caused by recent hoax threats to flights nationwide.

Security protocols in Guwahati were heightened to conduct a thorough inspection of the plane and the surrounding area, while the source of the bomb threat remains under investigation. The authorities are also considering if this incident could be connected to the recent series of hoax bomb threats impacting aviation operations across India. Officials mentioned that investigations into identifying the source and nature of the threat are currently underway.

This incident has added to the growing list of similar cases in recent weeks, creating a broader concern for security measures and the impact on air travel. As of late, over 250 aircraft have received bomb threats, with many of them determined to be hoaxes after thorough investigation. These repeated instances have significantly strained security operations and caused substantial delays, creating disruptions for thousands of passengers. Authorities, both at the state and national levels, are now discussing enhanced protocols to address the ongoing surge in bomb threats, which require immediate and high-cost emergency responses even in cases where threats turn out to be unfounded.

Passengers on flight SG 2448 expressed frustration at the situation but remained thankful that no harm came to anyone on board. Some passengers shared that the experience was frightening and unsettling, especially for those unaccustomed to emergency procedures mid-flight. Airline representatives have expressed apologies to the passengers for the inconvenience and promised to offer assistance as the situation evolves. The flight’s further course of action will be determined after investigations are concluded and clearance is given by security agencies.

- Advertisement -

The LGBI Airport in Guwahati has seen multiple security-related incidents in recent months, including a few other cases where heightened threat levels resulted in temporary halts and delays. While Guwahati is a crucial transit point for flights heading to northeastern India, such incidents raise broader questions about the frequency of hoax threats and the resources invested in handling them.

Several airline and airport associations have advocated for stricter laws and penalties against the issuance of false bomb threats to deter such behavior. Authorities are likely to review security protocols and enforce stricter measures to mitigate the risks posed by potential hoax calls, which have been disruptive and costly for the aviation industry. In light of these challenges, both domestic and international carriers are now evaluating additional preventive measures in coordination with airport security agencies.

SpiceJet, like other airlines, has ensured passengers that it is cooperating fully with local authorities in Guwahati to expedite the investigation and resume operations as swiftly and safely as possible. The airline expressed its commitment to ensuring that all necessary protocols are followed for the continued safety of its passengers and crew members.

The frequency of such incidents poses considerable operational challenges for both airline operators and airport security forces, as every threat must be taken seriously until verified otherwise. As such, the recent spike in hoax threats is a growing concern within the aviation sector, which is increasingly mindful of the need for robust preventive measures and effective response mechanisms. With air travel resuming robustly post-pandemic, the emphasis on passenger safety is paramount, and the aviation industry is actively seeking collaborative solutions to address the ongoing situation.