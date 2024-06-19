Steep Rise in Vegetable and Food Prices Hits Shillong and Guwahati

HT Digital

June 19, Wednesday:

- Advertisement -

The cost of vegetables and other essential goods has surged dramatically in Shillong and Guwahati, primarily due to heavy rains and other contributing factors. This sharp increase in prices has raised significant concerns among residents regarding the cost of living and the affordability of everyday necessities.

In Guwahati, the price of potatoes has increased from Rs 25 per kg to Rs 30 per kg, while onions have risen from Rs 30 per kg to Rs 40 per kg. In Shillong, potatoes are now being sold at Rs 35-40 per kg, and onions at Rs 40-45 per kg. This trend continues with tomatoes, which have seen a rise from Rs 40 per kg to Rs 60 per kg in Guwahati and are being sold at Rs 60-65 per kg in Shillong.

Green chilies have experienced a significant price hike as well. In Guwahati, they are priced at Rs 200 per kg, while in Shillong, the cost has soared to Rs 280-300 per kg. The price of French beans in Guwahati has skyrocketed from Rs 60 per kg to Rs 140 per kg and is even higher in Shillong, at Rs 150-160 per kg. Conversely, the price of ridge gourds in Guwahati has slightly decreased from Rs 100 per kg to Rs 70-80 per kg, with similar prices observed in Shillong.

Fruit prices have not been spared from these increases. Mangoes (Langra variety) are now priced at Rs 100 per kg in both cities, up from Rs 80 per kg in Guwahati. Plums are being sold at Rs 160 per kg in Guwahati and Rs 180-200 per kg in Shillong. Apples are priced at Rs 200-250 per kg, and bananas range from Rs 100 to Rs 120 per dozen in Shillong.

- Advertisement -

Grocery items, while relatively stable, have also seen some fluctuations. In Guwahati, rice (Barpeta Aijong and BPT varieties) costs Rs 50-55 per kg, while Shillong has reported stable prices without specifying varieties. Lentils (Masoor and Moong) are priced at Rs 100 and Rs 120 per kg respectively in Guwahati, but they cost around Rs 140 per kg in Shillong. Mustard oil prices in Guwahati have increased by Rs 10-15, now costing Rs 140-180 per liter, with prices in Shillong ranging from Rs 140 to Rs 170 per liter.

Meat and fish prices remain notably high in both cities. In Guwahati, broiler chicken (whole) is being sold at Rs 150-180 per kg, while dressed broiler chicken is priced at Rs 260-280 per kg, and local chicken at Rs 550-580 per kg. In Shillong, broiler chicken (whole) costs Rs 200-220 per kg, and dressed broiler chicken is sold at Rs 300-320 per kg.

Fish prices also reflect this trend. In Guwahati, Rohu fish ranges from Rs 300 to Rs 500 per kg for local varieties. In Shillong, imported varieties from Andhra Pradesh cost Rs 220-240 per kg, while local varieties are priced at Rs 400 per kg. Mutton is priced uniformly at Rs 700 per kg in Guwahati and Rs 700-750 per kg in Shillong. Pork and beef in Shillong are priced at Rs 480 and Rs 500 per kg, respectively.

Market observations reveal that commodity prices in Shillong are slightly lower in Iewduh market compared to Laban and Laitumkhrah markets. Both cities are grappling with high prices for essential commodities, a situation attributed to increased transportation costs, crop damage due to rain and floods, and stock shortages.

- Advertisement -

Sabita Das, a homemaker in Guwahati, expressed her concerns: “My children love Langra mangoes and plums. So, I have no option but to buy them. The mangoes were bought for Rs 100 per kg. They cost Rs 80 per kg a few days ago. The plums cost Rs 160 per kg today but I take the trouble to come to the Ganeshguri market as the quality here appears to be better compared to other places.”

Consumers in Shillong have voiced their grievances, noting the lack of regulation by the district administration. They argue that prices of vegetables, fruits, and meat should be displayed by traders. A consumer in Iewduh market lamented, “Five years ago, Rs 200 could buy a whole bag of vegetables. I have spent Rs 500 today and my bag is half-filled.”

Another consumer highlighted the disparity in the cost of living between Shillong and Guwahati: “The cost of living in Meghalaya is high. In Guwahati, you can buy a plate of food with Rs 50. Here, transport costs drive the prices up.” She added, “Wages here do not match the cost of living.”

The struggle to manage within budgets is evident among residents of both cities, underscoring significant concerns about the rising cost of living and the affordability of essential goods. The impact of these price hikes is felt particularly acutely by those earning modest incomes. One consumer remarked, “People doing some contractual jobs here earn hardly Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 a month. Given house rent and other expenses, you struggle to run your family.”

The situation in both cities highlights the urgent need for effective measures to stabilize prices and support residents in managing the rising cost of living.