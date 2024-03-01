Finance Department Halts Slaries

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 29: The finance department has decided to halt salaries of employees of several colleges and institutes in the state for the month of February.

- Advertisement -

In a letter on Thursday to the treasury officers the finance department has asked to hold salries without receipt of certificate from higher education department regarding uploading of complete and correct data by the institutions in the aishe portal.

Employees from all govt / provincialised / govt model / PDDUM college, all state universities, all engineering colleges / polytechnic institutions of higher education department. All Bed college, DIETS employees from school education department and all medical college, para medical college institute from medical education and research department will be affected.