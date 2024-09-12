30 C
Gauhati High Court Acquits Man Convicted Under NDPS Act

Gauhati High Court acquits a man convicted under the NDPS Act due to procedural lapses by the investigating agency, raising questions about legal protocols in drug-related cases.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
September 12, Thursday: The Gauhati High Court has acquitted a man previously convicted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, citing significant procedural lapses by the investigating agency. The court’s ruling has sparked discussions on the importance of adhering to legal protocols in drug-related cases.

The acquittal came after the court reviewed the case and found that the investigating agency had failed to follow mandatory procedures during the search and seizure operations. The judgment emphasized that non-compliance with these protocols could not be overlooked, as they are crucial to ensuring a fair trial and safeguarding the rights of the accused.

The man, whose identity has been withheld, had been convicted by a lower court for possession of contraband substances. However, his defense argued that the investigating officers did not adhere to the NDPS Act’s stringent guidelines, particularly concerning the presence of independent witnesses during the search and the handling of seized materials. The High Court agreed, ruling that these procedural violations were significant enough to overturn the conviction.

Legal experts have welcomed the High Court’s decision, highlighting that it underscores the judiciary’s role in upholding due process and preventing miscarriages of justice. They argue that the ruling sends a strong message to law enforcement agencies about the need for meticulous adherence to legal standards, especially in cases involving serious charges like those under the NDPS Act.

The case has brought attention to the broader issue of procedural integrity in law enforcement and its impact on the justice system. It serves as a reminder of the importance of upholding legal rights and maintaining public trust in the judicial process.

