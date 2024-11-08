Sonitpur Police, CRPF seize suspected NDPS drugs in Gotlong raid

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 8: In a swift operation based on credible intelligence, the Sonitpur Police successfully seized suspected narcotic drugs during a house search in the Gotlong area under the jurisdiction of Tezpur Police Station, the police officials informed on Friday.

As per reports, the raid, conducted by the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tezpur PS, along with police station staff and a unit from the 30th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), led to the recovery of approximately 14 grams of suspected NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) items.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Sonitpur Police stated, “On the basis of reliable info. , OC Tezpur PS along with PS staff & a section of G/30 Bn. CRPF was conducted.”

The operation targeted the residence of Abdul Jabbar, located in Gotlong.

Subsequently, acting on reliable information, the police mobilized quickly, coordinating with CRPF personnel to ensure a thorough search.

Additionally, during the raid, officials discovered 14 grams of a substance believed to be a narcotic.

“A house search operation at the house of Abdul Jabbar of Gotlong under Tezpur PS and seized 14 gm of suspected NDPS items from the possession”, the Sonitpur Police added.