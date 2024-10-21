Assam Police Trains Officers in Child Protection Laws Under Shishu Mitra Programme

HT Digital

Monday, October 21: In an important step toward enhancing child protection in Assam, the third round of the annual range-level training for investigating officers (IOs) on child-related rights, laws, and procedures was held in Guwahati. The event, part of the Assam Police’s Shishu Mitra Programme, was inaugurated by State Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh, signaling the department’s commitment to addressing child welfare issues across the state. The training is designed to equip IOs with a deeper understanding of the legal framework surrounding children’s rights and to enable them to handle cases involving minors with the sensitivity and expertise such cases demand.

- Advertisement -

This edition of the training programme was attended by notable experts, including Dr. Kulashree Nath from the Directorate of Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes. Her participation underscored the importance of bringing in multidisciplinary perspectives to improve the effectiveness of law enforcement in safeguarding children.

The primary aim of the training is to ensure that investigating officers across Assam are well-versed in crucial child-related laws and procedures. These include the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Child and Adolescent Labour Act, and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. Each of these laws plays a significant role in shaping the legal landscape for child protection, and officers must be fully informed to enforce them correctly.

In addition to the focus on laws, the programme also addresses critical issues such as child mental health and the proper handling of forensic evidence in cases involving minors. With the increasing complexity of cases involving children, particularly in instances of abuse, exploitation, or neglect, this training provides officers with the tools they need to navigate the legal and emotional intricacies of such cases.

The inaugural session of this round of training was specifically organized for officers under the jurisdiction of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate. Several prominent figures from Assam’s law enforcement and legal circles were present at the event, contributing their expertise as resource persons. Among them were Surendra Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (V&AC); Javed Ali Hassan, Special Public Prosecutor; and Dr. Mythili Hazarika and Dr. Raktim Tamuly from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Their involvement highlighted the multifaceted approach of the programme, which seeks to combine legal, medical, and psychological perspectives in training officers.

- Advertisement -

Surendra Kumar’s participation emphasized the importance of vigilance and anti-corruption measures in upholding child rights. His address to the officers focused on the need for transparent and effective law enforcement practices when handling cases involving children. Special Public Prosecutor Javed Ali Hassan provided insights into the legal challenges and strategies associated with prosecuting cases under child protection laws, ensuring that officers are prepared to work closely with the judiciary in bringing perpetrators to justice.

Medical professionals Dr. Mythili Hazarika and Dr. Raktim Tamuly from GMCH added another dimension to the training by discussing the psychological and forensic aspects of child-related cases. Dr. Hazarika, a well-known expert in child mental health, provided guidance on how officers can approach children who may be victims of abuse or trauma, ensuring that investigations are conducted with sensitivity and care. Dr. Tamuly’s expertise in forensic evidence handling is crucial for officers who must collect and analyze evidence in cases where minors are involved, ensuring that no detail is overlooked in the pursuit of justice.

The event was also attended by several high-ranking officers from the Guwahati Police Commissionerate. Among them were Diganta Barah, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, and Prateek Thube, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police, Guwahati. Their presence at the training session underscored the commitment of the police leadership to fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement within the force, particularly in areas as critical as child protection.

As cases involving children continue to evolve and present new challenges, the Assam Police Shishu Mitra Programme seeks to keep officers at the forefront of child protection strategies. The ongoing training of IOs is a key component of this effort, ensuring that officers not only understand the laws but are also equipped with the practical knowledge needed to handle sensitive cases effectively. By addressing both legal and psychological aspects of child welfare, the programme aims to create a more informed and responsive law enforcement community that can better serve the needs of vulnerable children in Assam.

- Advertisement -

With the continued success of initiatives like this, Assam hopes to strengthen its efforts to combat child abuse, exploitation, and neglect. The training of IOs is just one part of the broader mission to create a safer and more supportive environment for children across the state. The Assam Police, through the Shishu Mitra Programme, is setting an example for other states in India to follow, showcasing the importance of specialized training and cross-disciplinary collaboration in protecting the most vulnerable members of society.