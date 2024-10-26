GMC Cracks Down on Illegal Dumping in Guwahati Clean-Up Drive

HT Digital

Saturday, October 26: On Friday, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) conducted a significant cleanliness drive along G.S. Road in the Christian Basti area, focusing on the removal of unauthorized construction and demolition (C&D) waste that had been dumped along the busy roadside. In recent weeks, the accumulation of construction materials along this key route had become a source of concern for the GMC, prompting the cleanup effort.

- Advertisement -

The GMC cleanup team moved systematically along G.S. Road, clearing piles of discarded bricks, cement, and other construction debris. The materials, apparently left by construction crews working nearby, had created both an eyesore and an obstruction for pedestrians and drivers. GMC officials stated that such waste not only detracts from the city’s appearance but can also block pedestrian pathways and hinder traffic, especially on heavily trafficked routes like G.S. Road.

GMC Commissioner Pratibha Laskar emphasized that the drive reflects GMC’s commitment to enhancing public spaces and ensuring clean, safe environments for all residents. “This operation was necessary to maintain the visual appeal and usability of G.S. Road, which serves as a central artery of Guwahati,” Laskar noted. “We aim to keep our city clean, and we request cooperation from citizens and contractors in this endeavor.”

GMC officials highlighted that dumping C&D waste along public roads is a violation of municipal regulations. The municipal body urged construction companies and private citizens involved in renovation or building projects to use designated disposal sites or contact GMC for guidance on waste management. GMC representatives reminded residents that violating these rules could result in penalties, which can vary in severity based on the frequency and volume of waste dumped.

This cleanup effort aligns with GMC’s ongoing ‘Clean Guwahati’ initiative, which aims to improve waste management across the city. Regular patrols are now in place to monitor areas prone to illegal dumping, and specific checkpoints have been set up to track high-volume C&D waste disposal.

- Advertisement -

The Christian Basti operation was not just about clearing the current waste; it also involved educating nearby construction crews, builders, and local businesses about the impact of improper waste disposal. GMC officials and volunteers distributed informational pamphlets, explaining the designated processes for disposing of construction debris and offering alternative resources for responsible waste management.

The GMC noted that while residents and businesses have responded positively to cleanliness campaigns in the past, some individuals continue to disregard regulations. The municipal body is determined to enforce compliance through fines and penalties for future violations.

“Every citizen and business in Guwahati has a role in keeping our city clean,” added a GMC spokesperson. “The construction sector, in particular, has a responsibility to handle its waste in a manner that does not inconvenience or endanger others. If we work together, we can create a cleaner, safer Guwahati for everyone.”

The GMC emphasized that any citizen can report illegal dumping by contacting the municipal helpline, and those found engaging in such activities will face immediate action under the city’s waste management regulations.