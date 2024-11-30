GMC warns citizens against fraudulent GIS survey fee demands

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 30: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has issued a public notice alerting citizens to remain vigilant against individuals posing as representatives of the corporation and demanding money under the pretext of conducting a Geographic Information System (GIS) survey, a press release informed on Saturday.

In an official announcement on the micro-blogging site X, the GMC clarified that no fees are charged for the GIS survey and emphasized that it has not authorized any such payments.

“Important Announcement for the Citizens of Guwahati GMC Does Not Charge Any Fee for the GIS Survey”, stated the GMC.

— Guwahati Municipal Corporation (@gmc_guwahati) November 30, 2024

Citizens are further urged to report any such fraudulent activities immediately to GMC’s dedicated helpline at (+91 88110 07000).

“If you encounter anyone demanding money on behalf of the GIS survey conducted by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), please be informed that such payments are unauthorized. Report such incidents immediately by calling 8811007000”, the GMC added.