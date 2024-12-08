Gorlosa inaugurates Walk Trek at GU’s Regional Botanical Centre

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 8: Gauhati University, known for its academic excellence and picturesque campus, has added a new feather to its cap with the inauguration of a Walk Trek at the Dr. H.K. Baruah Regional Botanical Resource Centre by the state’s Minister of Power, Sports, and Youth Welfare Nandita Gorlosa during her visit to the university, a press release said on Sunday.

Highlighting the unique blend of academics and tourism offered by the institution, the Minister praised the efforts of the Department of Botany and Vice Chancellor Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta for making this ambitious project a reality.

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, Gorlosa stated, “The Walk Treck is a standout feature, offering a unique opportunity to explore and experience the rich biodiversity of the region, including various species of orchids, reptiles, and plants.”

She also expressed her fascination with the facility, emphasizing its potential to attract visitors and nature enthusiasts from across the region and beyond.

The Walk Trek is expected to serve as an educational and recreational avenue, combining ecological preservation with public engagement.

Notably, the Dr. H.K. Baruah Regional Botanical Resource Centre is already a significant hub for botanical research and biodiversity conservation.

With the addition of the Walk Trek, it aims to further its mission of promoting awareness and appreciation of the environment.

“I was thoroughly fascinated by the experience and exploration of this Walk Treking facility. Its potential to enrich Gauhati University’s reputation in the field of tourism is vast, and I am confident that it will attract visitors from far and wide in the days to come”, Gorlosa added.