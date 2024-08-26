Guwahati Municipal Corporation Allocates New Vending Zones Across the City

HT Digital

August 26, Monday: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has announced the allocation of new vending zones across the city in an effort to better organize street vending and improve urban management. This initiative is part of the GMC’s broader plan to streamline the activities of street vendors, ensuring they have designated areas to operate while reducing congestion in key parts of the city.

The newly designated vending zones are strategically located to cater to both vendors and consumers, providing a structured environment that benefits the local economy. Vendors will now have specific areas to conduct their business, which is expected to enhance their livelihood opportunities while maintaining order in busy areas.

GMC officials have stated that this move will help in maintaining cleanliness and orderliness in the city, as vendors will be required to adhere to specific guidelines for operating within these zones. The corporation has also emphasized the importance of cooperation from the vendors in making this initiative a success.

The allocation of these vending zones is seen as a positive step towards sustainable urban development in Guwahati, balancing the needs of street vendors with the city’s goals for organized growth and cleanliness.