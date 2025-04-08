Pakistan openers Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman set for comeback from injuries

Karachi, April 7 (PTI) Pakistan openers Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman are set to return to action in the Pakistan Super League after recovering from injuries, which forced them to miss the Champions Trophy and the white-ball series against New Zealand recently.

A PCB source confirmed that both the left-handed batters had been cleared by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s medical panel to return to competitive cricket in the PSL, which begins on April 11.

Saim has been out of action since early January when he fractured his ankle while fielding on the first day of the second Test against South Africa in Cape town.

The more seasoned Fakhar, after returning to action in the tri-nation tournament, injured himself in the opening match of the Champions Trophy.

Fakhar has been grappling with a knee problem in the last two years and had returned to the national side in February after being out of the ODI squad since the 2023 World Cup.

The source said that Saim had joined the Peshawar Zalmi training camp in Islamabad while Fakhar was also with the Lahore Qalandars side.

Saim’s absence was felt in the Champions Trophy, hosted by Pakistan, as he had scored two hundreds in the ODI series in South Africa, which Pakistan won 3-0.

Pakistan struggled badly on the recent tour of New Zealand, losing the T20 series 1-4 to a depleted home side and getting whitewashed 0-3 in the ODI series.