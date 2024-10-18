GMC Cracks Down on Illegal Vendors in Chandmari Eviction Drive

HT Digital

Friday, October 18: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has intensified its efforts to regulate street vending in the city by conducting a significant eviction drive targeting illegal vendors in the Chandmari area. This action is part of GMC’s broader initiative to maintain order and ensure that all commercial activities adhere to the necessary regulations and permits.

The eviction drive, which took place recently, aimed to remove vendors who had set up their stalls without the required permissions. The GMC has made it clear that vending on public roadsides without authorization is a punishable offense. This stance underscores the corporation’s commitment to enforcing municipal regulations and addressing the growing issue of unauthorized street vendors that have become a common sight in various parts of Guwahati.

Officials from the GMC participated in the eviction drive, focusing on removing makeshift stalls that had encroached upon pedestrian pathways and roadways. Such encroachments not only create congestion but also pose safety hazards for both vendors and passersby. The presence of unauthorized vendors can obstruct traffic flow and compromise the overall aesthetics of public spaces, prompting the GMC to take decisive action.

In the lead-up to the eviction drive, the GMC issued warnings to all vendors, urging them to regularize their operations by obtaining the necessary permits. The authorities emphasized that vending without proper permissions could lead to severe penalties. This proactive approach is aimed at informing vendors about the regulations that govern street vending in the city, allowing them an opportunity to comply before enforcement actions are taken.

During the eviction drive, several stalls were dismantled, and vendors were asked to vacate the premises immediately. The GMC also emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in public areas. Vendors often contribute to litter and waste accumulation, further necessitating strict regulations to manage urban spaces effectively.

In response to the eviction drive, some vendors expressed their frustrations over the lack of support from the authorities. Many claimed they relied on their stalls as a primary source of income and were left with limited options for livelihood. They highlighted the challenges of accessing formal permits and the bureaucratic hurdles involved in the application process. Some vendors suggested that the GMC should consider establishing designated vending zones where they could operate legally, rather than resorting to eviction.

Local residents also expressed mixed feelings about the eviction drive. While many appreciated the GMC’s efforts to improve the city’s infrastructure and maintain order, others voiced concerns about the economic impact on vendors. Some community members emphasized the need for a balanced approach that allows vendors to operate legally while also ensuring public safety and convenience.

The GMC’s eviction drive reflects the broader challenges faced by urban municipalities in managing street vending. Cities like Guwahati, with their bustling markets and vibrant street culture, often grapple with the need to regulate informal economies while supporting local entrepreneurs. The GMC’s approach highlights the importance of dialogue and collaboration between city officials and vendors to create a sustainable and inclusive environment.

Looking ahead, the GMC has indicated its plans to continue monitoring the situation and conducting similar eviction drives in other areas of the city. The corporation aims to engage with vendors and explore potential solutions that address their concerns while upholding the rule of law. By fostering open communication and establishing clear guidelines for street vending, the GMC hopes to create a more orderly and vibrant urban landscape.

In conclusion, the eviction drive at Chandmari is a significant step taken by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation to regulate street vending activities in the city. While the move has been met with mixed reactions, it underscores the need for adherence to municipal regulations and the importance of maintaining public spaces. As the GMC continues its efforts, finding a balance between enforcing rules and supporting local livelihoods will be crucial for the sustainable development of Guwahati.