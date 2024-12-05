Guwahati’s air quality improves by 33.79% in a year

HT Digital
GUWAHATI, Dec 5: In a remarkable achievement, Guwahati’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has seen a substantial improvement, dropping by 33.79% over the past year, according to a press release issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Meanwhile, the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on the micro-blogging site X highlighted this progress as a significant step toward a greener and healthier city.
“This remarkable progress reflects our collective commitment to building a greener, more sustainable Guwahati. Let’s continue this journey together—every small effort counts in creating a Swachh and vibrant city!” GMDA’s post reads, highlighting the importance of community participation in maintaining and enhancing these improvements.
The comparative analysis of AQI data for November 2023 and November 2024 shows a sharp decline from 130.10 to 86.13.
Additionally, this considerable reduction reflects the city’s dedicated efforts to tackle air pollution and promote sustainability.
Furthermore, this milestone is expected to inspire more initiatives to reduce pollution, such as promoting green transportation, enhancing waste management, and increasing green cover, ultimately leading to a healthier living environment for all residents.