Guwahati’s Kathak Prodigy Ayushmita Hazarika Wins National Scholarship

HT Digital

June 18, Tuesday: Ayushmita Hazarika, a Class VIII student from Delhi Public School (DPS) in Guwahati, has been awarded the National Scholarship in Kathak (Junior) for the years 2023–24. This distinguished honor, bestowed by the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT) under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, highlights Ayushmita’s exceptional talent and dedication to the classical Indian dance form, Kathak.

- Advertisement -

Ayushmita’s journey into the world of Kathak began in 2018 when she joined Shyama Nrtityanjali in Birubari, Guwahati. Under the expert guidance of her instructors, Rakesh Mandal and Partha Mandal, she has cultivated her skills and developed a deep appreciation for the art form. Her hard work and passion for Kathak have now been recognized at the national level, marking a significant milestone in her artistic career.

In addition to this prestigious scholarship, Ayushmita is also working towards completing her Visharad Part II degree from Bhatkhande Sangit Vidyapith in Lucknow. This academic pursuit, coupled with her rigorous training regimen, underscores her commitment to mastering Kathak’s intricate techniques and expressive nuances.

Ayushmita’s success story is not just about her talent but also about her relentless dedication to her craft. Balancing her academic responsibilities with her dance training is no small feat, yet she manages to excel in both areas. Her daily schedule is meticulously planned to ensure she can dedicate ample time to practice and perfect her Kathak skills while keeping up with her schoolwork.

Her mentors, Rakesh and Partha Mandal, have played a crucial role in her development as a dancer. They have not only taught her the technical aspects of Kathak but also instilled in her a profound respect for the tradition and history of the dance form. Their mentorship has been instrumental in Ayushmita’s growth, providing her with the tools and confidence needed to compete at a national level.

- Advertisement -

The National Scholarship in Kathak (Junior) is a highly competitive award, aimed at nurturing young talent in the classical arts. Ayushmita’s achievement in securing this scholarship speaks volumes about her capabilities and potential. It provides her with financial support and access to resources that will further enhance her training and performance opportunities.

Apart from her technical proficiency, Ayushmita’s performances are noted for their emotional depth and storytelling ability. Kathak is a dance form that combines rhythmic footwork with intricate hand gestures and facial expressions to tell a story. Ayushmita’s ability to convey complex emotions and narratives through her dance is what sets her apart from her peers.

Her journey is also a source of inspiration for many young dancers in Assam and beyond. At a time when classical arts often struggle for recognition and support, Ayushmita’s success highlights the importance of dedication and the role of supportive institutions like the CCRT in promoting cultural heritage.

Looking ahead, Ayushmita aspires to continue her education in Kathak and perform on national and international stages. She is keen on exploring different facets of the dance form, including choreography and teaching, to contribute to its preservation and evolution. Her long-term goal is to become a renowned Kathak artist, inspiring future generations to take up this beautiful art form.

- Advertisement -

The recognition from the CCRT is a stepping stone in what promises to be a remarkable career in the arts for Ayushmita Hazarika. Her story is a testament to what can be achieved with passion, hard work, and the right guidance. As she continues her journey, Ayushmita remains a beacon of hope and inspiration for aspiring dancers, proving that with dedication and support, dreams can indeed become a reality.

Her family, school, and community are immensely proud of her achievements. They see her as not only a talented dancer but also a cultural ambassador who represents the rich artistic traditions of India on a national platform. As Ayushmita steps into this new chapter of her life, her accomplishments remind us of the timeless beauty of classical arts and the enduring spirit of young artists dedicated to preserving and promoting them.