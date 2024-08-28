32 C
IIT Guwahati’s Techniche 2024 to Feature Cutting-Edge Workshops

IIT Guwahati announces Techniche 2024, featuring a range of exciting workshops and events for tech enthusiasts. The annual fest promises to be a hub of innovation and learning.

HT Digital

August 28, Wednesday: IIT Guwahati is gearing up to host its annual tech fest, Techniche 2024, promising a vibrant platform for technology enthusiasts. The event, scheduled to take place next year, will feature a series of workshops, lectures, and competitions aimed at fostering innovation and learning.

Techniche 2024 is expected to attract participants from across the country, offering them a unique opportunity to engage with the latest advancements in technology. The workshops will cover various domains, including robotics, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development, providing hands-on experiences for attendees.

As one of the premier technology fests in the region, Techniche has consistently been a hub for creativity and knowledge-sharing. IIT Guwahati’s commitment to hosting such an event underscores its dedication to nurturing the next generation of tech leaders and innovators.

