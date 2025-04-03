25.4 C
Kuki groups set up three pre-conditions ahead of April 5 talks in Delhi

‘Hostilities shall be halted for a minimum period of six months to facilitate negotiations’

IMPHAL, April 2: Ahead of the April 5 talks between Kuki Zo and Meitei groups called by the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi, the Kuki leadership based in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district has set up three pre-conditions including no cross movement between Meitei and Kukis in the areas where the other community is in majority.

Kuki Zo Council (KZC) chairman Henlianthang Thanglet said the three conditions were set up during a consultation meet organised at Kangpokpi by the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) on Tuesday.

Thanglet said the three pre-conditions are “the movement of Meitei individuals in Kuki-Zo-dominated areas and vice versa shall be strictly restricted, hostilities shall be halted for a minimum period of six months to facilitate negotiations, a structured formal and meaningful dialogue process must be initiated during the ceasefire period.”

A functionary of the Kuki Zo Council said the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has called for a meeting between the Kuki Zo and Meitei groups in New Delhi on April 5.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based majority Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo tribals since May 2023.

The violence started after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

There have been many efforts from the central government to bring the warring communities to the negotiating table.

The Centre had imposed President’s rule in the state on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister. (PTI)

