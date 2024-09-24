33 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar Reviews Progress and Future of IIT Guwahati

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar evaluates the advancements and future plans of IIT Guwahati during a recent visit, highlighting its role in driving innovation and research.


Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

September 24, Tuesday: Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar visited IIT Guwahati to review the institute’s progress and future plans, underscoring its crucial role in driving innovation and research in India. During his visit, Majumdar interacted with the faculty and students, gaining insights into the latest developments and advancements at the premier institution.

The minister acknowledged the significant strides IIT Guwahati has made in research and technological innovation, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence, sustainable development, and healthcare technology. He expressed appreciation for the institute’s collaborative approach, fostering partnerships with both national and international organizations to push the boundaries of knowledge and practical solutions.

Majumdar also discussed the future expansion plans of the institute, which include the establishment of new research centers and programs aimed at nurturing talent across various emerging sectors. He highlighted the need for strengthening the institute’s research capabilities, emphasizing the government’s support for IIT Guwahati’s vision of becoming a global leader in education and research.

Addressing the students, the minister stressed the importance of innovation in shaping India’s future, encouraging them to pursue research that aligns with national priorities. He also reiterated the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure and resources for academic institutions like IIT Guwahati, enabling them to maintain their competitive edge on the global stage.

Majumdar’s visit reflects the government’s continuous efforts to enhance India’s higher education landscape, ensuring institutions like IIT Guwahati are equipped to tackle future challenges in technology and innovation.



The Hills Times
Latest news
