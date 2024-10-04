Moon Replica to Shine at IIT-Guwahati’s India International Science Festival 2024

HT Digital

Friday, October 4: IIT-Guwahati is gearing up to host the India International Science Festival (IISF) from November 30, 2024, bringing together participants and science enthusiasts from around the globe. A key highlight of the four-day event will be the installation of a 10-meter high replica of the moon, a gesture to celebrate India’s successful Chandrayaan mission. This awe-inspiring replica, a 1:50,00,000 scale model of the moon, will be set up at the center of Guwahati, offering the public an immersive experience. The festival, organized by the Ministry of Science and Technology in collaboration with Vijnana Bharati, aims to celebrate the country’s achievements in the realms of science and technology.

- Advertisement -

The giant moon replica is the creation of British artist Luke Jerram, who is well known for his unique and large-scale public artworks. The structure, which measures seven meters in diameter, will feature 120dpi detailed imagery of the lunar surface, provided by NASA. The spherical sculpture will be internally lit, giving viewers a detailed look at the moon’s surface. Each centimeter of the replica represents five kilometers of the lunar landscape, allowing attendees to appreciate the scale and intricacies of Earth’s natural satellite.

This installation will serve as a tribute to the Chandrayaan mission, marking a moment of pride for India’s achievements in space exploration. Chandrayaan has brought India international recognition in space research, and this moon replica stands as a testament to that success. The installation will likely attract thousands of visitors during the festival, adding to the event’s sense of celebration and discovery.

The India International Science Festival will not only focus on space exploration but will also shine a spotlight on the various frontiers of science and technology. Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the core objective of the event, stating, “The aim of the science festival is to celebrate the achievements of India in the frontier areas of science and technology.” The festival will bring together experts, educators, and policymakers from across the world to discuss innovative ideas that could contribute to India’s development by 2047, aligning with the country’s long-term goals.

Several sessions and workshops are planned over the course of the four days, all designed to inspire and promote scientific discourse. One key focus of the festival will be on how science and technology can help in the development of the northeastern region of India. Given the geographical and cultural uniqueness of this region, special attention will be given to sessions that explore the potential of science and technology in accelerating growth and addressing the specific challenges faced by the northeastern states.

- Advertisement -

In addition, the festival will include a workshop for educators and teachers, designed to equip them with the latest pedagogical tools and teaching methodologies. This initiative aims to strengthen science education in India, fostering a new generation of curious minds ready to engage with scientific ideas. Workshops like this will play a pivotal role in encouraging a deeper understanding of science among school and college students, motivating them to pursue careers in this field.

Another key area of focus will be nuclear energy, particularly its role in making India more self-reliant. As the country strives to secure its energy future and reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, nuclear energy offers a viable and clean alternative. Sessions dedicated to nuclear energy will explore the possibilities of expanding its use across the country, discussing both the opportunities and challenges associated with this energy source.

The science festival will also feature a science literature festival, which is designed to bring together those passionate about writing, reading, and communicating science. It will provide a platform for science writers, communicators, and enthusiasts to explore the intersection of literature and science. With the increasing importance of science communication in today’s world, this session aims to encourage writers and journalists to engage with scientific topics in a way that is accessible to the general public, thereby increasing awareness and understanding of complex issues.

The India International Science Festival will be a global platform where ideas, innovations, and achievements in science and technology are shared and celebrated. Participants from various countries are expected to join, adding an international perspective to the discussions. This event will not only showcase India’s accomplishments but will also provide opportunities for global collaboration in various scientific domains.

- Advertisement -

IIT-Guwahati, with its state-of-the-art facilities and vibrant academic community, will be an ideal host for this grand event. The university is known for its contributions to research and innovation, and hosting IISF 2024 will further cement its position as a key player in India’s scientific landscape. As the festival approaches, the excitement continues to build, with the promise of thought-provoking discussions, innovative ideas, and groundbreaking exhibits that will inspire scientists and citizens alike.

The festival’s focus on India’s future in science and technology and its emphasis on space exploration, education, energy, and communication will provide an invaluable opportunity for all participants to learn and grow. With the Chandrayaan-inspired moon replica as its centerpiece, the India International Science Festival is set to be a memorable event that will inspire and engage people of all ages.