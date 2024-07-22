30 C
Mysterious Death of Another Student in Guwahati Girls’ Hostel

A tragic incident in Guwahati as a nursing student from Mizoram takes her own life in a private hostel in Panikhaiti.

July 22, Monday: Guwahati is shaken by the mysterious death of a student in a girls’ hostel. This time, a student took the drastic step in Panikhaiti. The tragic incident occurred in the bathroom of a private hostel in Panikhaiti.

According to available information, the student was in her second year of the GNM program at the Pratiksha Nursing Institute in Panikhaiti. However, the reasons behind why the bright student chose to take such a drastic step are still unknown. It is worth noting that the student’s home was in Mizoram.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident to uncover the circumstances leading to this tragic event.

