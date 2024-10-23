Woman Critically Injured After Six-Storey Plunge in Guwahati

HT Digital

Wednesday, October 23: In a tragic incident that unfolded on Wednesday morning, a 33-year-old woman was left critically injured after allegedly jumping from the sixth floor of a building in Guwahati’s Kalapahar area. The woman, identified as Prema Thomu, had been staying at Puhor Guest House with her husband, who had come to the city for medical treatment. The fall occurred under circumstances that remain unclear, though preliminary reports suggest a possible suicide attempt.

- Advertisement -

Witnesses in the area reported hearing a loud noise, prompting nearby residents and passersby to rush to the scene. Thomu was found severely injured on the ground and was immediately transported to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for emergency medical care. Medical professionals have not yet released information about her current condition, but sources say that she is receiving intensive treatment due to the severity of her injuries.

Prema Thomu and her husband had arrived in Guwahati for the husband’s medical treatment, and they were staying at Puhor Guest House. The tragic incident has left the local community shaken, as details about what led to Thomu’s decision remain largely unknown. While no official statement has been issued by the family or law enforcement regarding the motive behind the jump, early indications point to a suicide attempt.

Authorities have been quick to launch an investigation into the incident. Local police were notified immediately after the incident and arrived at the scene to begin gathering evidence. Investigators are looking into the exact events leading up to Thomu’s fall and speaking to witnesses who were in the vicinity when the incident occurred. Law enforcement officials are also working to collect statements from Thomu’s husband and other individuals who may have interacted with her before the incident.

The police will also look into the possibility of foul play, although no such suspicion has been raised thus far. Until the investigation progresses further, the exact reasons for the incident will remain speculative. The case has drawn attention to mental health issues and the importance of addressing emotional distress in individuals who might be struggling silently. If the incident is indeed a suicide attempt, it highlights the need for support systems and interventions that can help those dealing with such challenges.

- Advertisement -

The police have stated that they will thoroughly examine all angles of the case before making any conclusions. Additional reports will likely follow once investigators have more information, including statements from Thomu herself, should her condition improve enough for her to provide one.

This tragic incident has cast a somber mood over the local community, particularly in Kalapahar, where Thomu’s fall took place. Neighbors and others nearby expressed shock at the incident, noting that they had not noticed anything unusual leading up to the event. Residents described hearing a loud sound and rushing outside to find the woman lying injured on the ground. Some expressed their concern over the rise in mental health issues and the need for greater awareness and resources to support those who may be struggling.

This incident also raises questions about safety measures at high-rise buildings and whether proper safeguards are in place to prevent such accidents or tragedies. Authorities may examine whether the building in question followed proper protocols for ensuring the safety of its residents and visitors.

As Prema Thomu continues to fight for her life in the hospital, her story serves as a painful reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and the need for comprehensive measures to address emotional and psychological well-being. The investigation will hopefully provide clarity on what led to this tragic incident, while her community and family await further news on her condition.