One arrested in Guwahati for possession of suspected heroin

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 26: The Guwahati Police have arrested a 26-year-old woman, Monowara Begum of Chaygaon, for possession of suspected heroin, the city police officials informed on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

As per reports, acting on a tip-off, a Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) team from Pan Bazaar Police Station apprehended the woman at 2 No Rail Gate.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “CGPD team from Pan Bazaar PS acted on an intel to arrest one Monowara Begum (26) of Chaygaon after she was caught.”

https://twitter.com/GuwahatiPol/status/1861089024817107426

During the operation, the police recovered 15 vials of suspected heroin weighing 20.21 grams along with Rs 250 in cash, believed to be linked to illicit drug transactions.

Subsequently, the suspect was taken into custody, and legal proceedings have been initiated against her.

- Advertisement -

“15 vials of suspected Heroin, weighing 20.21 gms & ₹250/- cash at 2 No Rail Gate today. Legal action initiated”, the Guwahati Police added.