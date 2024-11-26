19 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
type here...

One arrested in Guwahati for possession of suspected heroin

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Oplus_131072
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 26: The Guwahati Police have arrested a 26-year-old woman, Monowara Begum of Chaygaon, for possession of suspected heroin, the city police officials informed on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

As per reports, acting on a tip-off, a Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) team from Pan Bazaar Police Station apprehended the woman at 2 No Rail Gate.

Related Posts:

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “CGPD team from Pan Bazaar PS acted on an intel to arrest one Monowara Begum (26) of Chaygaon after she was caught.”

https://twitter.com/GuwahatiPol/status/1861089024817107426

During the operation, the police recovered 15 vials of suspected heroin weighing 20.21 grams along with Rs 250 in cash, believed to be linked to illicit drug transactions.

Subsequently, the suspect was taken into custody, and legal proceedings have been initiated against her.

- Advertisement -

“15 vials of suspected Heroin, weighing 20.21 gms & ₹250/- cash at 2 No Rail Gate today. Legal action initiated”, the Guwahati Police added.

7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Children’s Literature Trust to expand in tribal, scheduled languages

The Hills Times -
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh 10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December 7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom 10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health