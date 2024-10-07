UFC GYM Opens World-Class Fitness Facility in Guwahati, Assam

HT Digital

Monday, October 7: UFC GYM India has officially launched its newest location, UFC GYM Guwahati, in Assam, marking a significant milestone in the fitness landscape of the region. The state-of-the-art facility spans over 13,000 square feet and is the second UFC GYM to open in North East India, making it the first gym of its kind in Guwahati. This premium training center invites fitness enthusiasts, from beginners to experienced athletes, to tap into their full potential under expert guidance, providing a space that fosters empowerment and growth.

The gym is designed to offer a complete setup for mixed martial arts (MMA) training, featuring a signature UFC-style octagon, a boxing bag rack, and high-end equipment that mirrors the training facilities used by UFC athletes. Those aspiring to pursue MMA can now train like professionals in an environment built specifically for such rigorous physical demands. However, UFC GYM Guwahati is more than just a specialized MMA facility—it also caters to general fitness with a variety of group fitness classes and functional training programs. Whether you’re looking for strength, cardio, or flexibility, the gym offers fitness solutions for all ages and athletic abilities.

Members will have access to an array of group classes such as yoga, Zumba, spinning, and functional training sessions. The facility is well-equipped with strength and cardio machines, ensuring that individuals have access to everything they need for a well-rounded fitness experience. UFC GYM Guwahati provides a one-stop destination for all fitness enthusiasts, offering diverse workout options to keep members engaged and motivated. To enhance the experience further, the gym includes luxury amenities like steam rooms, a spa, valet parking, and an in-house cafe called the “Arm Bar.”

UFC GYM has built a global community of fitness seekers across 21+ countries, with over 200 locations worldwide. This brand is not just a gym; it’s a community of individuals striving for greatness in fitness and health. UFC GYM Guwahati, located at Ananda Nagar, Christian Basti, promises to uphold this vision and become a pivotal part of Guwahati’s fitness community. The facility also offers specialized youth programs, introducing children and teens to the world of fitness, thus ensuring that fitness becomes a lifelong habit for the next generation.

The launch of UFC GYM Guwahati is part of UFC GYM India’s ambitious expansion plans in the region. Istayak Ansari, Founder and Managing Director of UFC GYM India, expressed excitement over the brand’s progress in North East India. Following the successful launch of UFC GYM Imphal and now UFC GYM Guwahati, Ansari announced plans to open 10 additional UFC GYM locations across the eastern region of India in the coming year. His vision is to establish a UFC GYM in each state capital within the next 12 months, creating a broad network of gyms that cater to individuals aged 5 to 65. Ansari emphasized that UFC GYM’s mission is to provide a comprehensive fitness experience that combines world-class facilities with programs tailored to the needs of every individual.

Farzad Palia, Chairman of UFC GYM India, echoed Ansari’s sentiments, highlighting the unique fitness experience that UFC GYM offers. He pointed out that UFC GYM India combines a variety of training methods with expert guidance, ensuring that workouts remain fresh, dynamic, and challenging for members. According to Palia, UFC GYM is setting new standards for health and well-being in India by offering holistic fitness programs that not only focus on physical conditioning but also mental and emotional growth.

In Guwahati, UFC GYM Sub-Licensee Tushar Hazarika played a key role in bringing this world-class fitness facility to the city. As a lifelong fan of the UFC, Hazarika shared his excitement over making such a premium facility available to the people of Guwahati. He noted that UFC GYM Guwahati would allow residents to experience the “Train Different” philosophy, which brings together various types of training under one roof. For Hazarika, the opening of this gym is a dream come true, and he believes that it will become a place where champions are born.

Since its debut in 2009, UFC GYM has steadily expanded its footprint across the globe. The brand first entered the Indian market in 2017, partnering with Artaxerxes Fitness & Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., led by master licensees Istayak Ansari and Farzad Palia. The company has ambitious plans for further expansion in India, with a goal to open 100+ UFC GYM clubs in over 60 cities by 2029. The programming at UFC GYM has been developed with exclusive access to the training regimens of UFC athletes and world-class fitness directors. This unique approach ensures that every member has the opportunity to train like a UFC athlete, regardless of their age or current athletic ability.

With its newest club in Guwahati, UFC GYM India continues to push the boundaries of fitness in the country, offering a comprehensive and world-class fitness experience that caters to everyone. Whether you’re an aspiring MMA fighter or someone looking to improve your general fitness, UFC GYM Guwahati is equipped to help you reach your goals in a motivating and empowering environment.