Walkouts Have To Be Subject-Based Or Time-Specific: Assam Assembly Speaker

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, Feb 26: Members of opposition parties who stage walkouts from the Assam assembly have to specify for how long they are leaving the House or if their protest is specific to any subject in discussion, Speaker Biswajit Daimary said in a ruling on Monday.

In case of a walkout during Question Hour, it will be in force for the entire remaining period of the Question Hour, he said.

Parliamentary affairs minister Pijush Hazarika had raised the matter of opposition parties staging walkouts over various issues, but almost immediately returning to the House.

“The opposition members had walked out, but were back within five minutes. It is like they walk out, give byte to television channels and then return to the House. We urge the Speaker to give a ruling in this regard,” he said.

Hazarika was referring to a brief walkout by the Congress, CPI(M) and an independent legislator during the Question Hour on Monday.

“The walkout can be subject-based or time-specific. You have to mention for long you are walking out. In case of a walkout during Question Hour, it will be for the entire stretch of the Question Hour,” the Speaker said. (PTI)

