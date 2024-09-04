27 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
type here...

11 killed, 13 injured in China bus crash

International
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Beijing, Sep 3 (PTI) At least 11 persons were killed and 13 injured when a bus rammed into a crowd of students at the gate of a middle school in east China’s Shandong province on Tuesday, police said.

A rental bus hired for transporting students “lost control” and crashed into pedestrians in Tai’an city around 7.30 a.m., the police said.

- Advertisement -

Among 13 injured, at least one person remains in critical condition while others are stable, the police said.

The bus driver has been detained and an investigation has been initiated into the cause of the accident, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

It is not clear if the incident is an accident or an intentional attack on children.

Attacks on kindergarten schools by “disgruntled elements” are common in China.

- Advertisement -

In June, a man launched an attack at a school bus stop in Jiangsu province, killing one person and injuring two others.

In March, a man in Dezhou city of Shandong province drove into a crowd outside a local junior school, killing two pedestrians and severely injuring six people. PTI KJV PY

PY

- Advertisement -

10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Every job was auctioned during SP’s rule: Adityanath

The Hills Times -
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn 10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe 10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar 5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women 7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima