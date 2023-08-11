41 dead in migrant shipwreck according to 4 survivors who set off from Tunisia

ROME, Aug 10 (AP): Forty-one people are believed dead after a boat carrying migrants capsized off

Tunisia in rough seas, the Italian Red Cross and rescue groups reported, citing four survivors who

were rescued and brought to land on Wednesday.

The survivors reported having left Sfax, Tunisia, on a metal boat with a total of 45 people on Aug. 3.

About six hours into their voyage, a huge wave overturned the vessel, RAI state television reported.

The Red Cross said in a statement that the four survived using inner tubes and managed to climb

onto another empty vessel nearby, evidence of the large number of boats setting out from Sfax and

the rough seas that hit the area in recent days, causing several other capsizings too.

Photos released by the Sea-Watch humanitarian rescue group taken by its monitoring aircraft

showed the four survivors waving for help from the boat and making their way to a commercial

tanker, the Maltese-flagged Rimona. The migrants rescued by the Rimona were then transferred

onto an Italian coast guard vessel which brought them to the Sicilian island of Lampedusa on

Wednesday, said Sea-Watch’s Paul Wagner.

European Union border agency Frontex said that it had spotted a boat adrift in the Libyan search and

rescue region and “informed all national rescue coordination centers in the region” as well as a

mayday call given it was an emergency. Sea-Watch flew to the location, spotted the vessel and

informed the closest merchant vessel, which was the Rimona, Wagner said.

According to the GPS location shared by Sea-Watch, the survivors were spotted inside the Libyan

search and rescue zone around 66 kilometers (40 miles) from Tunisia and about 200 kilometers (125

miles) from Lampedusa.

The International Organization of Migration said that the shipwreck brings to more than 1,800 the

number of people dead and missing in the central Mediterranean, the most active and dangerous

migration route in the world.

The Red Cross said the conditions of the four survivors, being cared for on Lampedusa, were good

and that they would be transferred to the Italian mainland soon. The group said that three of the

four claim to be minors, while the fourth is an adult male, all from Ivory Coast and Guinea. U.N.

agencies, however, reported there was only one minor among them.

A doctor on Lampedusa who treated the four, Dr. Adrian Chiaramonte, said they had sustained

“small wounds” and were suffering from dehydration, but “nothing major.”

“They said one boat saw them and kept on going. An hour later they saw a copter, then the oil

tanker came” and rescued them, Chiaramonte told RaiNews24, adding that the survivors reported

that altogether around 15 people had rudimentary lifesavers. No bodies have been recovered.

Rough seas over the weekend resulted in a series of shipwrecks and dramatic rescue attempts to

save survivors. Italian authorities rescued dozens of migrants from the sea and from rocky reefs off

Lampedusa, but at least 30 people were reported missing by survivors from capsized vessels. Eight

bodies washed ashore back in Sfax.

Libya’s lawless coasts used to be the main departure point for migrant smuggling operations. But in

recent months, Tunisia’s eastern coast, notably the port city of Sfax, has become the main launching

point for migrants, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, to get to Italy and other parts of Europe in small

boats.

Recent departures may have been fueled by the fact that Tunisian authorities are increasingly

cracking down on Black migrants. Tunisia’s President Kais Saied’s has promoted unfounded remarks

that sub-Saharan migrants are part of a plot to alter the country’s identity and demographics fueling

tensions between locals and Black foreigners.

Since early July hundreds of sub-Saharan migrants have reportedly been rounded up from coastal

cities and dumped in deserted border areas with Libya or Algeria — countries with their own long

track records of grave human rights violations, abuses against migrants and collective deportations.

Tunisia’s interior minister has conceded that small groups are pushed back into the desert border

areas with Libya and Algeria, but has denied mistreatment.

Tunisian authorities estimate that around 17,000 sub-Saharan people are concentrated in the Sfax

area currently.

According to the Interior Ministry, more than 93,000 migrants have arrived in Italy so far this year,

more than twice the 45,000 who arrived during the same period in 2022. The top nationalities of

those arriving are from Guinea, Ivory Coast, Egypt and Tunisia.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, whose right-wing government includes the anti-migrant League

party, has galvanized the EU to join it in efforts to coax Tunisia to crack down on smuggling

operations, but the boats continue to set off.

Calls poured in Wednesday for Europe to develop safe and legal pathways of migration to prevent

future deaths, echoing a refrain that follows the frequent incidents of deaths in the Mediterranean

of desperate migrants seeking better, safer lives in Europe.

In a statement, the U.N. refugee agency, children’s agency and IOM said the steel-hulled ship was

particularly inappropriate for a trip of this kind, particularly given the “prohibitive weather and sea

conditions.”

“This highlights the absolute lack of scruples of traffickers who in this way expose migrants and

refugees to extremely high risks of death at sea,” the agencies said.