77 militant attacks reported in Pakistan in April: Report

Islamabad, May 2 (PTI) Following a brief lull in March, militant attacks in Pakistan surged once again in April, as the country experienced 77 verifiable attacks last month, a security assessment report by an Islamabad-based think-tank said.

Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) in a report said the attacks, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa particularly bearing the brunt, resulted in 70 fatalities, including 35 civilians and 31 members of security forces, Dawn News reported on Thursday.

It said four militants were killed, and 67 individuals — 32 civilians and 35 security personnel — were injured in the attacks.

In comparison, March saw 56 militant attacks, resulting in 77 fatalities and 67 injuries.

This indicates a 38 per cent increase in the number of militant attacks, although there was a nine per cent decline in deaths, with no change in the number of injuries.

The security report also underscored the efforts of the country’s security forces in thwarting numerous potential attacks during the month.

At least 55 suspected militants were killed and 12 others arrested, including individuals involved in the Basham suicide attack, marking a 55 per cent increase in militant deaths compared to March.

The report further said that 73 per cent of the total number of militant attacks reported in April took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the tribal districts of the province.

Fifty-six attacks were reported in the province during the previous month. The attacks killed 43 people — 26 members of security forces and 17 civilians, the report said.

The number of the injured stood at 32, with 19 members of security forces and 13 civilians with injuries.

Within KPK, mainland districts saw more attacks and fatalities than tribal districts (formerly Fata).

Mainland KPK witnessed 31 attacks, resulting in 25 fatalities and 10 injuries.

The southern districts of D.I. Khan, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, and Tank were the most affected, with D.I. Khan and Lakki Marwat facing seven militant attacks each, Bannu facing six, and Tank experiencing two attacks.

Together, these districts accounted for 71 per cent of the attacks in mainland KPK.

Additionally, Peshawar faced four attacks while Swat, Swabi, Charsadda, Shangla, and Battagram experienced one attack each.

In the tribal districts of KPK (formerly Fata), PICSS recorded at least 25 attacks, resulting in 18 fatalities and 22 injuries.

North Waziristan, Bajaur, and South Waziristan were the most affected districts, with nine, five, and four attacks reported, respectively.

According to the report, Balochistan faced 16 attacks, resulting in 21 fatalities, including 17 civilians and four security personnel, with 31 individuals injured.

Most of these attacks occurred in the province’s Baloch belt, particularly in the south and southwest.

Specifically, three attacks were reported in Khuzdar, two in Kech, Kohlu, and Quetta, and one each in Chaman, Dera Bugti, Duki, Kalat, Kharan, Mastung, and Nushki.

Punjab also witnessed a surge in militant activities, with four attacks reported in April compared to one in March, resulting in three fatalities. One attack was reported in Sindh, resulting in three fatalities.

In the first four months of the year, the country experienced 323 militant attacks, resulting in 324 fatalities and 387 injuries, according to the report. PTI SH PY

