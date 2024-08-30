29 C
Guwahati
Friday, August 30, 2024
type here...

A gas leak in an Iranian Revolutionary Guard centre kills 1 and injures 10

International
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

DUBAI, Aug 29: A gas leak caused the death of one person and injured 10 others at an Iranian Revolutionary Guard centre, Iranian state television reported.

The leak occurred at a workshop belonging to the Guard in Isfahan province and the injured people were transferred to a hospital for medical treatment, the report said.

- Advertisement -

The report did not say how the people were injured or give other details.

The gas leak happened while tensions have remained high since Hamas’ top political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, was killed on July 31 in the Iranian capital.

Iran accused Israel of the death of Haniyeh, but Israel has not taken responsibility for the assassination. Iranian top officials vowed to retaliate against Israel for the killing of Haniyeh.

Earlier in April, Iranian troops fired air defences at a major air base and a nuclear site near the central city of Isfahan, an assault coming in retaliation for Tehran’s unprecedented drone-and-missile assault on Israel. (AP)

- Advertisement -

GRS

- Advertisement -
10 Most Literate States Of India
10 Most Literate States Of India
8 Animals Found Only In India
8 Animals Found Only In India
South Goa’s 10 Must Visit Photography Spots
South Goa’s 10 Must Visit Photography Spots
10 Most Popular Sai Baba Temples In India
10 Most Popular Sai Baba Temples In India
Mawlynnong: Asia’s Cleanest Village
Mawlynnong: Asia’s Cleanest Village

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Ex-Bangladesh speaker, former commerce minister arrested in murder case

The Hills Times -
10 Most Literate States Of India 8 Animals Found Only In India South Goa’s 10 Must Visit Photography Spots 10 Most Popular Sai Baba Temples In India Mawlynnong: Asia’s Cleanest Village